Bangkok: Is Salinas involved in funding the Vanguard Defense?

By One Night In Bangkok

I think Shadow State is wrong about Sara Bronfman. I disagree with his assessment that Sara Bronfman has more of a reason not to fund these lawyers than Salinas.

Look, every potential benefactor has a “public relations” reason NOT to donate money to any NXIVM defense attorneys since nobody wants the bad publicity associated with publicly supporting alleged sex slavers.

This includes EVERY BENEFACTOR, including Salinas and Sara Bronfman.

In fact, if Frank Parlato is to be believed, it was Salinas’ friend, Carlos Slim, who arranged a meeting between his own guy (Marco Lopez) and Bill Clinton to attempt an ‘intervention’ to ensure that his son Emi is not indicted.





Lauren Salzman with Emiliano Salinas at Vanguard Week. She was charged for her crimes but Emiliano was not.

Carlos Salinas does not want his little boy Emiliano [r] to be indicted like his co-conspirator Lauren Salzman [r].

Salinas is putting his son’s future far ahead of the other NXIVM defendants, which means he has a MUCH stronger reason than Sara Bronfman NOT to fund any defense attorneys for these alleged sex slavers (since doing so might provoke Clinton loyalists within the DOJ to stop shielding his son from indictment).





Emiliano's wife is Ludwika Paleta. She is in an open relationship with Emiliano Salinas.

Emiliano’s wife is actress Ludwika Paleta. She is in an open relationship with Emiliano Salinas.

Let’s not forget, his own daughter-in-law (that bitch actress) put her Albany home on the market immediately after the bad publicity started, thus ABANDONING her Vanguard when things got tough. Emi is also keeping a low profile and not standing by his Vanguard, hoping not to be indicted.

The Salinas family has ABANDONED NXIVM already. They have no future in NXIVM. NXIVM is as toxic as nuclear waste.

So WHY THE FUCK would Salinas jeopardize his son’s future — and his own family name — by funding these alleged sex slavers at a time when his ENTIRE family is already taking steps to DISTANCE themselves from NXIVM? It makes no sense.

Salinas doesn’t need NXIVM. His son will NEVER again be associated with NXIVM. His bitch daughter-in-law already sold her home and will probably never return to Albany ever again. Emi and Betancourt don’t need NXIVM to poke each other’s buttholes if they wish to do that.

Alex Betancourt and his Nxivm lover Emiliano Salinas.

Alex El Duce Betancourt and lover Emiliano Puto Salinas

Mussolini [pbetancourt] with his lover Carla Petacci.

Keith Raniere told Alex Betancourt that he was Benito Mussolini. Did he say that Emi was El Duce’s lover Carla Petacci?

Does that mean Salinas won’t fund these attorneys? No, it doesn’t. He might. He could use a middle-man and ‘hope’ that the media never connects him to it. But why risk it?

Sara Bronfman has a stronger reason to fund them.

Let’s look at the facts here:

Whose money is behind the Trust? Is Carlos Salinas involved?

Is Carlos Salinas involved?

Salinas is a fucken dirty-ass politician and a lifelong corrupt asshole who has even fewer morals than Satan himself. However, he loves his son and any negative media (about his involvement in funding the defense teams of sex slavers) might put pressure on the DOJ to stop shielding his son, Emi. You don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

Whereas Sara’s sister, Clare, is ALREADY indicted and has already pledged her public support for Vanguard AND, THEREFORE, there’s less public relations risk for Sara to fund these lawyers than for Salinas to do it.

As for Sara being ‘worried’ about being indicted herself if she funds these lawyers, that’s FUCKEN BULLSHIT because if Sara’s behavior in NXIVM warrants an indictment, then there will ALREADY be a sealed indictment waiting for her when she steps on US soil again REGARDLESS of whether or not she funds any defense attorneys.

She has no political connections to shield her.

The evidence against these alleged sex slavers is coming out no matter WHO their attorneys are; this damning evidence can’t be “silenced” by Salinas’ money so I don’t see any reason for him to get involved at this stage.