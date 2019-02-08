Heidi: Don’t underestimate KAR and Salzmans’ abilities to fleece Allison Mack

By Heidi Hutchinson

Methinks you underestimate KAR and Salzmans’ abilities to swindle (or “fleece” to be allegorically accurate) their flock as not only a “get rich” but “get control” strategy.

It’s been reported NX drained ALL of Allie’s assets and legit earnings and Keith took control of her budget and “career” long ago.

Maybe Allison’s folks mortgaged their lot to the hilt to bail out Allison independently and paid for her defense. Up until they now have no till to turn to wrest control of Allie’s defense from Bronfman, etc. paid counsel.

Maybe, in addition, they are a little frightened of the Mexican Mafia — there were tweets betwixt Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas about Allie’s canary singing, plus they live rather close to the border and are not among the super-rich who can afford super security.

Certainly, there’s no hell way Allie or her family could afford her new, additional tippity-top counsel on even a Hollywood star’s residuals, which Allie is far from claiming.

As for, Shadow, I think his feelings about Allie are obscuring his judgment. Your animus toward Allie is apparent and you don’t count in facts that may go in her favor or conform to a different reality than you might permit yourself to imagine were you not so biased.

Fanboys – what about those cankles?