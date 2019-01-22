Shadow: When Allison Mack went to Ecuador they chastised her in English and Spanish

By Shadow State 1958

Legatus Pro Temp, so good to hear from you in a recent post.

Thank you for revealing all of the enemies of Nxivm and who they were in their past life.

By the way who am I? May I please by Pontius Pilate?

You wrote of Allison Mack: “Allison, who is now, by decree of the Vanguard, to be known forever as La Pucelle. She will never be forgotten. There will be statutes erected in every city. Streets named for her; Universities teaching Vanguard’s exalted technology bearing her name. Every child will memorize her accomplishments and sacrifice. La Pucelle has changed the course of womankind forever.”

Will Allison Mack have similar statutes as this one of Joan of Arc installed in various places where she graced humanity with her lovely presence and her hot branding iron?

As a matter of fact, Allison visited Ecuador in October 2017 for a Comic Con.

And, after Allison was revealed to be the head of a sex slave cult, the people of Ecuador graced Allison with several new names using words that I never learned in Spanish class.

Allison Mack went to Ecuador. Not it is not shown in red on map because she carved her initials into women there with a red hot cauterizing iron.

From her Instagram account we learn:

One of my favourite parts of being in a [comic] convention is the friends I make along the way. I adore my new Ecuadorian family…. thanks for taking such good care of me. #travelbuddies#ecuadorianadventure #newfriends





I’ll have to use Google translate to show what some of the people of Ecuador commented about Allison Mack being in Ecuador then.

alejoaristegui

Reclutando ecuatorianas querrás decir hija de puta

alejoaristegui

Recruiting Ecuadorians you mean daughter of a bitch

photographyinsta93

Hija de puta vuelves a tocar tierra de acá te colgamos viva … enferma de mierda

photographyinsta93

Daughter of a bitch, you come back to earth, here we hang you alive … sick of shit

***

The comments about Allison posted in English are equally colorful.

eugenioguerra3

Cult recruitment trip 2017 #cultsarefun #NXIVM #DOS #doyouevenfast #smallvillecult4ever

nathanfuckingwayne

Lol, Allison Mack is the real life American Horror history cult

aamccracken51

You know what would look amazing on you @allisonmack729? A brand with Keith Raniere’s initials on it! #cult #cultlife #doyouevenbrand #NXIVM #DOS

corinnedavidnevez

A. Mack with her slavesex… smiling.

snikdanhoj

So did you manage to enslave anyone while you were there?

rainbowbrite956

I used to look up to you as a fellow female, now I think you are a disgusting vial piece of shit!! @allisonmack729 SHAME ON YOU

pspowerguy

Did you brand them?

alan_says_hey

Did They join your cult

thedrewhanson

I wonder if any of these people are branded

ktrw505

Is your Ecuadorian family part of the sex cult branding NXIVM.

tenthoften

“Friends” or victims?!!! #monsterousallisonmack

discursive_samizdat

Who wants to get their flesh burned with a cattle prod?

nemoisnobody

did you traffick and brand them in your sex trafficking ring?

bricehagen

You sick ful

czoinks

Probably had sex with every one of em

bs_workstation

Who are them, your sex slave recruits

rewestmore

Poor them bumped to meet the devil of hell!!! I hope all of them in safe place.

thehipsterspecial

Did you take them to the compound?

hugomondragonzc

@rasselah509 i will never ever respect pedophiles as well and of course not a pedo sympathizer!! Those people don’t deserve to be alive!

thomaspridgenmusic

Pimp Mack

caseycatsmile

@shane.anthony.9847 she’ll only be getting crazy sex in prison now.

lynsfon

Did you brand all of them?

xo.xo__44

You sick person.

xalcoholicismx

Did you sucker them into Keith Raniere’s cult?

***

So yes, Legatus Pro Tem, you are right: Allison is cementing her place in history.