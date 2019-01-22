Shadow: When Allison Mack went to Ecuador they chastised her in English and Spanish
By Shadow State 1958
Legatus Pro Temp, so good to hear from you in a recent post.
Thank you for revealing all of the enemies of Nxivm and who they were in their past life.
By the way who am I? May I please by Pontius Pilate?
You wrote of Allison Mack: “Allison, who is now, by decree of the Vanguard, to be known forever as La Pucelle. She will never be forgotten. There will be statutes erected in every city. Streets named for her; Universities teaching Vanguard’s exalted technology bearing her name. Every child will memorize her accomplishments and sacrifice. La Pucelle has changed the course of womankind forever.”
Will Allison Mack have similar statutes as this one of Joan of Arc installed in various places where she graced humanity with her lovely presence and her hot branding iron?
As a matter of fact, Allison visited Ecuador in October 2017 for a Comic Con.
And, after Allison was revealed to be the head of a sex slave cult, the people of Ecuador graced Allison with several new names using words that I never learned in Spanish class.
Allison Mack went to Ecuador. Not it is not shown in red on map because she carved her initials into women there with a red hot cauterizing iron.
From her Instagram account we learn:
allisonmack729
One of my favourite parts of being in a [comic] convention is the friends I make along the way. I adore my new Ecuadorian family…. thanks for taking such good care of me. #travelbuddies#ecuadorianadventure #newfriends
I’ll have to use Google translate to show what some of the people of Ecuador commented about Allison Mack being in Ecuador then.
alejoaristegui
Reclutando ecuatorianas querrás decir hija de puta
alejoaristegui
Recruiting Ecuadorians you mean daughter of a bitch
photographyinsta93
Hija de puta vuelves a tocar tierra de acá te colgamos viva … enferma de mierda
photographyinsta93
Daughter of a bitch, you come back to earth, here we hang you alive … sick of shit
***
The comments about Allison posted in English are equally colorful.
eugenioguerra3
Cult recruitment trip 2017 #cultsarefun #NXIVM #DOS #doyouevenfast #smallvillecult4ever
nathanfuckingwayne
Lol, Allison Mack is the real life American Horror history cult
aamccracken51
You know what would look amazing on you @allisonmack729? A brand with Keith Raniere’s initials on it! #cult #cultlife #doyouevenbrand #NXIVM #DOS
corinnedavidnevez
A. Mack with her slavesex… smiling.
snikdanhoj
So did you manage to enslave anyone while you were there?
rainbowbrite956
I used to look up to you as a fellow female, now I think you are a disgusting vial piece of shit!! @allisonmack729 SHAME ON YOU
pspowerguy
Did you brand them?
alan_says_hey
Did They join your cult
thedrewhanson
I wonder if any of these people are branded
ktrw505
Is your Ecuadorian family part of the sex cult branding NXIVM.
tenthoften
“Friends” or victims?!!! #monsterousallisonmack
discursive_samizdat
Who wants to get their flesh burned with a cattle prod?
nemoisnobody
did you traffick and brand them in your sex trafficking ring?
bricehagen
You sick ful
czoinks
Probably had sex with every one of em
bs_workstation
Who are them, your sex slave recruits
rewestmore
Poor them bumped to meet the devil of hell!!! I hope all of them in safe place.
thehipsterspecial
Did you take them to the compound?
hugomondragonzc
@rasselah509 i will never ever respect pedophiles as well and of course not a pedo sympathizer!! Those people don’t deserve to be alive!
thomaspridgenmusic
Pimp Mack
caseycatsmile
@shane.anthony.9847 she’ll only be getting crazy sex in prison now.
lynsfon
Did you brand all of them?
xo.xo__44
You sick person.
xalcoholicismx
Did you sucker them into Keith Raniere’s cult?
***
So yes, Legatus Pro Tem, you are right: Allison is cementing her place in history.