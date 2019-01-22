Heidi: Nothing will discourage or impede my seeking answers on Gina and other Nxivm related deaths

I was dumbfounded by this very disturbing, disturbed post, No prosecutions are gonna happen for Kristin Snyder or Gina Hutchinson because they both committed suicide and were not murdered, written by someone using the moniker, One Night in Bangkok.

I strongly suspect it was composed or commissioned by Clare Bronfman’s current counsel, Dennis Burke, who is hopefully being investigated for other harassment and witness tampering antics — some of which are ongoing and, unfortunately, appear to involve Mexican Nxians and possibly compromised Federal government contractors.





Juval Aviv, a private detective hired by Nxivm to spy on their enemies. Nxivm even spied on their spies and par for the course sued Aviv.

Was Private Investigator Juval Aviv the precursor of Dennis Burke? As a word of warning to Burke, Aviv, after allegedly trying to intimidate [and possibly drown] Rick Ross, was sued by Nxivm and like other consultants and attorneys got entangled with their litigation machine.

I’m uncertain how any sane person would consider citing an example of a case wherein the defendant was convicted, however lightly sentenced, to be in the interests of his possible clients who may have perpetrated similar crimes.





“Bangkok’s” possible valiant “witness tampering” effort here seems to be to discourage potential witnesses such as “The Rat” and those involved in Kristin Snyder’s disappearance from coming forward by raising the specter of prosecution over these types of crimes, that may (or may not) be prosecutable in the category of other types of murder.

The late Pamela Cafritz

The late Pamela Cafritz, died and left all to Keith Raniere.

The biggest impediment to investigating my sister, Gina Hutchinson’s untimely death, along with those of Pam Cafritz, Barbara Jeske, etc., appears to be jurisdiction. The Evil Empire State of New York holds jurisdiction, I believe, in these cases. And, when, for whatever reason [and I do believe it to be a rather nefarious one] so far, the State and other Federal districts within it have so far not only neglected to investigate NXIVM crimes but impeded and assisted in muting any who dare attempt, who live, to bring charges against them.

Barbara Jeske got cancer. Keith misdiagnosed her as having carpel tunnel syndrome.

Barbara Jeske died. She changed her will shortly before her death and left all to Keith Raniere.

Kristin Snyder’s disappearance, however, does squarely fall within EDNY’s Federal jurisdiction insofar as I know. Interestingly enough, part of the strenuous effort — allegedly involving self-proclaimed Mussad hitman, Juval Aviv — to silence witnesses in that case took place in Burke’s own AZ backyard whilst he reigned as US Attorney.

Nonetheless, nothing will ultimately discourage or impede myself and others from seeking answers and justice and truth, or from continuing to expose this ruthless criminal enterprise bent on evil and destruction of individuals and societies for their own gain.