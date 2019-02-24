Shadow: What Did Allison Mack Know About Pedophilia and When Did She Know It?

By Shadow State 1958





Before I launch into my post, I must mention that I must be hitting a raw nerve with Allison Mack’s Super Fan, Charger 426 Hemi1.





Here is a message Charger posted for me on Thursday.





♥♥♥





Shadow state you can assume and speculate all you like just like others have to the point i just play along letting them believe what they want, but that’s all it is just speculation and assumptions. Your assumptions about me being an alias of the wonderful Nicki Clyne or that Nicki may have chosen my name and is advising or assisting me in the running of my page is nothing but rubbish and speculation. Any other questions you have about me is none of your business, but I’m sure you will keep speculating rubbish as that is all you’re doing with everything you write.

charger426hemi on Instagram: “♥♥♥ #allisonmack #chloesullivan #smallville #inspiration #beautiful #gorgeous #amazingwoman #greatactress #blessed #unique #extraordinary…”











Yes, Charger, and everything you write about Pimp Mack is the Gospel Truth!

Please pity me, Charger.





Por favor, ten piedad de mí, cargador

I don’t have any friends who are pimps and hoes like Allison Mack. I’m sure Allison Mack is the proverbial pimp with a heart of gold.





Charger, even the Devil deserves an advocate. Even a sadistic pimp like Allison Mack deserves a defender. So, Charger, let your Freak Flag Fly. And for your sake, I’ll pray that Allison did not contract Herpes from Keith Raniere.





BTW Charger, why don’t you visit the United States? Are you afraid of being indicted? Or have you already been indicted and it is under seal?





Charger, did you help transport those teenage Mexican girls from Chihuahua to Clifton Park?





Nicki Clyne's famous Instagram picture that helped Frank Report reveal that she [and possibly Raniere] were in Puerto Vallarta.

Nicki Clyne’s famous Instagram picture that helped Frank Report reveal that she [and possibly Raniere] were in Puerto Vallarta.





And message to the wonderful Nicki Clyne:





You once called me “annoying and stupid.” As an American I admit to being annoying. Being annoying is a Badge of Honor for Americans, something you Canadians would not understand.





But I am not as stupid as Keith Raniere.





Now, let’s cut to the chase.





In Slave Jane’s interview last autumn with Frank, Jane claimed that the women of DOS had no idea that Keith Raniere is a practicing pedophile. Raniere had sex with girls behind Allison Mack’s back.





FR: Did you ever meet Keith?

Jane: He disgusted me. He had no age limits. He lectured us on “the strength of women know no age.” If a 12-year-old feels desire, it should be just as respected as a 20-year-old. He shamed anyone who questioned the right of a female at any age to have her power. He would say, “Are you denying this person’s female person power?”

FR: Did Allison and Kristin know Keith was OK with 12-year-olds having sex?

Jane: KK did not know, Mistress Ally agreed with the logic that females of all ages have personal power. She told me Keith has never fucked anyone under age. His speech makes me think he did behind her back.

‘Slave’ tells about her role in GBD, about Allison & Kristin Kreuk: “I never saw KK do anything illegal’





In other words, Allison Mack is the dumbest woman on the planet.





News Flash to Allison Mack!





Any man who talks with approval about sex with children is probably doing it. Sex with children is not a topic that ordinary men even talk about let alone approve of.





(What do you think of that, Charger 426 Hemi1?)





But there’s more evidence that Allison Mack knew of Keith Raniere’s proclivity for sex with children.





Last October, Pea Onyu (Allison Mack’s spouse) had a conversation on the Frank Report with a commenter using the name Ryanne S.





Here is the relevant part of the conversation taken from the comments section of the Frank Report.





Pea Onyu

October 7, 2018 at 9:13 pm





Tell me troll, are you paid to post here or are you a true believer? Is your name a tribute to Ayn Rand or to the moon Goddess Rhiannon, who well serviced our Vanguard in her youthful splendor?





Ryanne S- response:





I don’t know Pea, because I’m not the inventor of this dumb name. Allison is the one who chose it, so ask her! Who is Rhiannon?, I’ve heard that name mentioned before. But Pea, you may finally be right about something! How about THAT Captain Shadow. Finally Pea gets something correct!!





***

Rhiannon

Rhiannon was 12 when Keith started her on his mentoring program. He said he wanted to teach her algebra and Latin.

Assuming that was the real Pea Onyu last October 7 and she mentioned the moon Goddess Rhiannon who served our Vanguard so well in her youth, then Pea Onyu knows the story of Rhiannon and so does her spouse, Allison Mack. And well they should since the Albany Times Union published the story of Rhiannon in 2012.





Pea Onyu has guilty knowledge of Raniere’s pedophilia and so does Pea’s spouse, Allison Mack. They both know that Raniere raped a 12 year old girl some sixty times. https://frankreport.com/2018/10/07/prosecutions-latest-filing-portends-big-problems-for-raniere-et-al/.





And both Pea Onyu and her spouse, Allison, knew about Raniere’s pedophilia and remained in the cult and even promoted the cult.





SILENCE EQUALS CONSENT!