Heidi: Raniere needed to be ‘sexual’ healing guru

Heidi Hutchinson

By Heidi Hutchinson

I’ve thought quite a bit about why KAR is so angry and determined to destroy me, as I believe he destroyed my sister and many others — his former lovers who left, former business associates, and “friends”. The beast even sued his own father!

Best answer I can offer is this:

KAR is foremost about protecting, reinforcing, propagating his delusion of superiority, power, control, and omnipotence.

For Keith, the sex gratified far more than a voracious appetite; it fed his delusions that he is the most masterful, sex-healer guru; superior to any mere mortal man in that regard too.

His sex-healer guru persona was on top of his superior IQ, world renown problem-solving, athletic, musical, etc. superiority.

My sister, Gina, talked about being “energized” by Keith’s mere touch in a sort of twilight, hypnotic state I believe they did often have her in.

Gina got older and wiser, became educated (she eventually went to college after quitting high school for Keith to become her mentor), and traveled beyond Albany.

KAR was threatened by her doing these things, worried she’d lose her faith in his teachings and ways, and have her delusions KAR instilled in her about him shattered; which in turn — in KAR’s warped view — threatened his own delusions about himself.

I think the branding of women was KAR’s solution for not only “owning” all the girls he conquered but maintaining his own power delusions with them as the harem grew larger, the girls got older and, some, grew out of KAR’s mind control and threatened to expose and shatter his deception and own self-deception.

The thing I’ve always feared most about exposing KAR — the thing I think HE could least tolerate and retaliates most against is the revelation that he is not the genius, superior being he has spent a lifetime convincing himself and others he is.

Keith’s bounce

Keith – as those who know him have observed – bounces when he walks.

That “bounce” might be a physical disability, not just an effete affectation. [His stubby feet, after all, are almost perfectly square.]

Keith made a determined effort to be “non-threatening” to girls. He recognized this as an attribute in ensnaring his prey. He and Kristin Keeffe would set Gina up with gay Nxivm (then called ESP in 2000) members to escort her to clubs where she could “dirty dance” with them “without feeling threatened” – to overcome the damage Keith did to her by raping her in her younger years.

I also recall Keith talking about some leg operations he had to have and how his mother took care of him, but his dad wouldn’t help, etc..

Of course, Keith also bullshit a lot to elicit sympathy — another trick that worked, especially on our saintly mother who was practically supporting Gina, Keith, and the whole lot of them for a time. She had an unfortunate, sympathetic disposition toward mentally-ill, “genius” strays like Keith, who’d lost his mom so young in life — poor thing; in addition to him being crippled and having a schizophrenic vision and/or calling from God, as Keith proclaimed he had, at the age of 13.