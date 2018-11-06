Shadow State: Allison Mack’s definition of sex includes torture and slavery

By Shadow State 1958

Allison Mack is an accomplice, not a victim.

Allison Mack: The Mind of a Sociopath.

She uses people, lies to them, leads them into abuse, just to keep Keith Raniere happy because that keeps her happy.

Her fans and loved ones may try to write her behavior off as if she is a helpless victim controlled by Raniere but that is not true. She allowed herself to put serving him first. No one matters to her but him and herself and the endorphin release she gets when he approves of her servitude.

I don’t know a single man who would even think of torturing and enslaving women. Most men are proud to be good boyfriends and husbands and fathers and they try to do the best they can for their families.

But the “feminist” Allison Mack managed to find the most regressive man in America and elevate him to a god-like status. A boy in a man’s body who regards women as slaves put on earth to satisfy only him.

How odd that Allison Mack’s intended boyfriend Keith Raniere is the most sex-obsessed man on earth.

Allison Mack practices grabbing on to a woman’s breasts while the victim is being held down for branding.

[Sara Edmondson only turned on Allison after Allison, under false pretenses, lured Sara to Allison’s house to be tortured and branded and enslaved.]

Allison Mack did not seem upset at all during the court hearings. According to spectators, Allison was sitting in the back patiently listening and she did not appear to be very upset. In fact, she appeared nonchalant as if she’s convinced she did nothing wrong.

Allison Mack is the perfect public face for NXIVM.

She is the female Tom Cruise of Keith Raniere’s Scientology rip off.

In NXIVM, Allison asked too few questions and the wrong type of questions.

Allison Mack is beyond help.

The only thing Allison Mack has to offer a man is genital herpes.

And Allison Mack’s definition of sex includes torture and slavery.



