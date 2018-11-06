Kim Constable – Irish leader of NXIVM – jokes about working out in prison; shows results of badass workouts

Kim Constable, 39 – one of Sara Bronfman’s ‘girls’ – is the leader of NXIVM in Ireland. She lives in Belfast and is also the leader of Rainbow Cultural Garden there. According to a source, she recruited at least one underage teen girl who was almost shipped to the USA with Allison Mack for the branding iron of DOS.

Fortunately, the teen girl – with her mother’s help – escaped at the last minute. But not before there was a little violence and the threat of something truly sinister – which frightened the girl. I will tell more of that story later.

For now, let us say hello to Kim. In addition to her NXIVM work, she is a vegan body-builder and sells courses on how to look like her. Her husband is a famous ex-athlete, Ulster rugby player Ryan Constable (46) who owns a sports management company.

They have four children: Corey (12), Kai (11), Miya (8) and Jack (6).

At one time, they all slept in the same 18-foot bed together. I am not clear where the Rainbow nannies slept.

“Before the big bed was created I spent my nights bed-running about from room to room trying to get all the children to sleep,” Kim explained to Belfast Telegraph. “I am there for my children 24 hours a day and night. Whether they have a bad dream or want a drink of water, I will be there for them during the night just like I am during the day.”

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In any event, Kim is big on selling her body-building techniques, which you can buy here and it seems she loves to pose for Instagram.

What caught the attention of our correspondent, Shadow State 1958, was the following post on her Instagram account – The sculpted vegan —

Kim asks, "Ever feel like this? 🤣" We should ask Keith Raniere, her leader. He is in jail right now but may not be focusing on gym - as Kim imagines.

Kim asks, “Ever feel like this? 🤣” We should ask Keith Raniere, her leader. He is in jail right now but may not be focusing on gym – as Kim imagines.

Sara Bronfman described Kim and Allison as her “girls’.

Kim is close to indicted sex-slaver Allison Mack and both of these women have been described by Sara Bronfman as her “girls’.

Kim and Allison

Two friends

Here is Kim [second row 2nd from left] with Sara [first-row middle] and Nancy Salzman [front row right].

We mentioned that Kim likes to pose. She is especially fond of showing followers the contour of her ass – but not for the sake of showing it off – nothing uncouth like that – but to help inspire women to work out hard like she does.

Kim writes, “I totally detest when I see fitness pros on Instagram teaching the poor unsuspecting public about building a good butt, and all they are actually doing is making videos that show off their own glutes at the best possible angle…. they are clad in the latest designer booty shaping leggings, pretending that they’re showing you how to build a great ass, when really all they are doing is showing off their own ass.”

Kim Constable, body builder and vegan advocate

Kim — “As you can see, on the right, my shape is so much leaner and symmetrical. I have always been a natural pear shape, carrying most of my weight around my butt and thighs. And before I started bodybuilding, it never occurred to me that I could change my natural shape!”

Kim - "My shoulders are now wider which gives the impression of a smaller waist. My quads are bigger, which gives my hips the illusion of being smaller. My butt is much bigger which gives me fullness and more womanly curves, and takes away the sag that I had under the cheeks."

Kim – “My shoulders are now wider which gives the impression of a smaller waist. My quads are bigger, which gives my hips the illusion of being smaller. My butt is much bigger which gives me fullness and more womanly curves, and takes away the sag that I had under the cheeks.”

Kim - "If you want to truly build a great butt, then you need to work for it."

Kim – “If you want to truly build a great butt, then you need to work for it.”

Such a nice little lass. And I couldn’t agree with Kim more. Like Kim says, don’t you just hate it when women fitness trainers pretend they are teaching people how to develop their glutes -when all they are really doing is showing off their ass?

Yes, a nice little lass — but below, what is that in front – near her bikini line? Is that just a tramp stamp – or is there a brand with the initials – K-R and A-M? is Kim a DOS slave?

If so then not such a nice little lass after all. A Badlass.

In any event, it is time to return to more serious topics about NXIVM.

For those who want to see more of Kim — there are many more selfies and professional photos of her on her Instagram.

Kim Constable is big on killer glutes.