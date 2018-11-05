The Trials & Tribulations of Mr. Magoo Continue… Raniere now has fungal infection

Well, as we transition from October to November – and from Daylight Savings Time to Standard Time – Keith Alan Raniere f/k/a The Vanguard and n/k/a Federal Prisoner #57005-177 has seen a few changes in his routine at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

To begin with, he’s back in his old no-longer-infected-with-mites unit – which means that he’s no longer sharing space with prisoners who have been classified as Gay Sexual Perverts. Just good old Straight Sexual Perverts are his day-to-day companions once again.

No that’s not Vanguard – it’s a mite.

But, alas, not everything else is going well for The Vanguard.

To begin with, those new prison glasses that he got several weeks back are still causing him problems. His eyes reportedly got so swollen recently that he had to stop wearing the glasses for a while – which caused real problems because his natural vision is so bad that he really can’t get around on his own.

A very high percentage of prisoners at MDC experience some sort of vision problem while they’re there because they’re subjected to fluorescent lighting 24/7 – and rarely, if ever, experience any natural sunlight.

Vanguard’s glasses don’t seem to be the right prescription. It’s curious, however, that he even wears glasses because he always claimed his patent-pending technology could cure his eyesight – only he didn’t have the time to do so when he was running NXIVM. He now has plenty of time and supporters would likely expect that he should be appearing any day now without his spectacles.





Keith Raniere [not a real photo] is so shortsighted that he can’t even read newspaper articles about him without his glasses. These are hard times for The Vanguard.





Aerial view of MDC – where the only sunlight the tormented prisoners ever see is if they’re lucky enough to get some recreational time on the gated roof – a privilege reserved only for those who practice the religious rites of the Native Americans.

As numerous scientific studies have documented, there are a variety of health problems that can result from that type of exposure:

– Migraines

– Eye strain

– Problems sleeping due to melatonin suppression

– Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder or depression

– Endocrine disruption and poor immune systems

– Female hormonal/menstrual cycle disruption

– Increases in breast cancer rates and tumor formation

– Stress/Anxiety, due to cortisol suppression

– Sexual development/maturation disruption

– Obesity

– Agoraphobia (anxiety disorder)

But, unfortunately, for the man who once ruled a sex slaver cult, he’s having more than just problems with his eyesight.





Now, he’s apparently acquired a fungal infection – which is another very common health ailment at MDC. The word is that the infection is either on his feet or his testicles or both. But not to worry, he’s being provided with an anti-fungal cream to take care of the problem.

I think I can just barely make out the initials K-R in this close up of a fungal infection.

Close up of Fungal Infection. Keith is getting fungal creme. No one knows where he is applying it.

Apparently, Vanguard has also been identified as a potential danger to the guards at MDC. Which is why he’s now prohibited from walking closer than 25’ to any guard in his unit.

And his constant walking around the unit all day long has also stopped. Now, he’s spending most of his time in his cell, taking long naps, and generally isolating himself from other prisoners.

Vanguard has now been at MDC for more than 200 days – and he’ll very likely be there at least another 300 days before he goes to trial.

Viva Executive Success!

***

We’ll get another in-person look at Raniere when he attends his next Status Conference on Thursday, December 6th. Until then, you can write to him at this address (Note: We’ll be organizing a Christmas Card sending group sometime next month. So be sure to keep this address in a secure location):

Keith Alan Raniere – Registration Number 57005-177

MDC Brooklyn

Metropolitan Detention Center

P.O. Box 329002

Brooklyn NY, 11232

The phone room is available for prisoners. Their calls may be monitored – and in Raniere’s case, they likely are monitored. If you are calling him do keep in mind that the DOJ may be listening.

Keith Raniere had it all – millions of dollars and a harem of women who worshiped him. But he was a punishing Vanguard and loved to hurt others. This last trait cost him everything — including his freedom.

Prison cell – accommodates two with private half bath.

While not accurate representations of Raniere’s condition – these sketches by Thomas Silverstein give a hint at life for the man called Vanguard today.











