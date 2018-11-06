Heidi: on Barb and Pam: ‘There were MANY motives for letting these devoted, humble servants of your pedophile Satanic sex slaver die prematurely’

An anonymous commenter has posted several lengthy comments criticizing Heidi Hutchinson for some of her observations about Keith, Pam and Barb Jeske.

It has risen some suspicion about the motivation of the poster.

To sum up what was said in criticism of Heidi, the anonymous commenter wrote:

“For those too dumb to understand my last post (3 of 3)… When I said the word “kill” — I was referring to Heidi’s constant ‘suggestions’ that Keith purposely let Barb and Pam go without cancer treatment until they died BECAUSE he somehow would benefit financially when they died.

“Or in other words, I was referring to Heidi’s ludicrous idea that Keith purposely wanted both Barb and Pam to die from cancer just to take over their assets.

“The idea that Keith benefited financially from Pam or Barb dying is laughable. He would have benefited more if they lived because he spent years training those robots and had their full loyalty.

“He would NOT want them dead just to take over their assets. Training new robots to be that loyal would cost far more (in time investment) than the small sum NXIVM acquired from their death, especially since Pam’s $8 million account already belonged to Keith even when she was alive — since Pam gave him anything he wanted without hesitation.

“And Clare financed Mexico, not Pam….”

“Heidi is simply an idiot for suggesting these things. 🙂

“And yes, Heidi has implied this same idea over and over again in various posts. 🙂”

***

Heidi never one to take any abuse without rebutting – responds:

By Heidi Hutchinson

@ Rebuttals — If you’re finished rebutting, your entire rant is asinine. Full of lies and contradictions against the well-known facts.

Most glaringly, your premise that I believe Keith et al “killed” Pam and Barbara because of money is FALSE. I never stated or “implied” that.

In fact, I believe there were MANY motives for letting these devoted, humble servants of your pedophile Satanic sex slaver die prematurely.

Silencing them permanently was probably chief among those, IMO.

[Keith and Nancy, in particular, DID and continue to DERIVE a financial benefit from these deaths, however. If they didn’t use Pam’s money why is Clare charged with robbing her grave? If they didn’t need Barb’s deathbed and House, why is Nancy living in it?]

Just as YOU are desperately trying to silence me with this illogical rebuttal to an argument that was never made — full of misogynistic insults against not only me but the brilliant head prosecutor of the DOJ’s case [Moira Penza] and the mother [Kristen Keeffe] who has ALL the info they’ll ever need to put Keith, Nancy, Lauren, Allison, Clare, ET AL behind bars where they all belong for a long, long time.

Without Nancy’s pathetic plea.

Please do tell us, what do you care if Nancy pleas or not?

Like Pam and Barbara and, according to your albeit obviously misogynistic views, all females with wrinkles or beyond the age of our childbearing years Nancy’s worthless, anyway. Right?

I bet you have 10 years on me but maybe since you’re apparently male you can “logically” tell us better why Keith ET AL let Pam and Barb suffer painful deaths without timely medical intervention?

Maybe they WERE merely deceived into believing Keith could cure them by “faith” and some Mexican concoction he researched that would have worked but shipped too late?

If it makes you feel better about yourself.