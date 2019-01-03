Shadow responds to Pea: ‘Stop beating around the bush’

By Shadow State 1958

In response to Pea Onyu’s post Pea Onyu: Keith advised rightly – for health, hygiene and pleasure – on the benefits of the full bush

Pea, let’s stop beating around the bush.

Here is my analysis of some of the things you wrote:

“if you have permission from your master to masturbate”

Why does a woman need permission to masturbate?

“Think of it as a homegrown moat working to protect your special castle that belongs to you as queen and me as your King.”



Why is King capitalized but not queen? And a man’s home is his castle but a woman’s castle is only her public hair?

By the way, another way to protect against STDs is for men and women to avoid promiscuity or at least for men to wear condoms.

He (Keith) is not afraid of having us look like women.

Pea, why doesn’t Keith want women to look like women instead of scrawny flat chested 12 year old girls?

“Keith called it my “nether-lips.”

Pea, you said that Keith was teaching the Iguanas of Puerto Vallarta to talk.

Does Keith also teach women’s “nether-lips” to talk?

“He was the best at giving head.”

Is that why your wife, Allison, is always sticking her tongue out?

Is that Keith’s hold on women– cunnilingus?

If you love pussy, as Keith does

Pea, isn’t a woman more than a pussy?

“There is nothing more empowering for a woman,” Keith taught us, “than to be the slave of the right man and make ourselves his human sculpture.”

Pea, this statement sets back women 100 years.

This also proves how advanced Keith is.

Pea, if Keith were truly advanced he would not label women as “slaves.”

Shadow will try to guess who I am

Pea, I don’t have to guess who you are. I know who you are, but I won’t belabor the point.