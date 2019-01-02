[Editor’s note: Please for those who find the topic offensive – DO NOT READ ON. Despite the fact that Pea Onyu may be a troll, ahead on this post lies the true teachings of the Vanguard – Keith Alan Raniere. If you do not want to learn his perspective on women’s pubic hair, please DO NOT READ further.]

By Pea Onyu

What a group of insane people you are. Keith Raniere taught us that evolution gave women pubic hair for a reason.

Here is what Keith taught:

Vaginas are made of mucus membrane, skin that is more delicate than the rest of your body. Pubes are there to cushion our vaginas from dicks, including even Keith’s magnificent one, other vaginas, sex toys, [if you have permission from your master to masturbate] bacteria, viruses, you name it.

Pubic hair ensures our vaginal folds don’t stick together, which can result in rash and infection. It protects our vaginas from friction during sexual activity. And if that weren’t enough, the pubic hair also acts as a natural barrier, preventing potentially harmful bacteria from entering our pussies.

Keith used to say, “Think of it as a homegrown moat working to protect your special castle that belongs to you as queen and me as your King.”

There is more. Keeping our pubic hair gives us protection from STDs. Every time you shave and wax, you create microscopic tears in your skin, which viruses can enter. They’re there, you just can’t see them. If you don’t remove pubic hair, you’re less likely to contract genital herpes.

I can testify to this.

Those tiny tears Keith taught us about that come from waxing and shaving are always there, whether you see them or not, and can lead to infections. Keith was always first and foremost is interested in our welfare.

Another thing I personally noticed is when Keith told me to stop shaving I looked and felt better. I had been getting rid of the supposedly-ugly hair along my bikini line, but replacing it with little pink bumps, which aren’t sexy or comfortable.

And then there was itchiness. Even if I didn’t end up with an infection, there was no way around the awkward feeling of having stubble on – as Keith called it my “nether-lips.”

Most important is that I had a male guru, Keith, who was kind enough to mentor me in total female empowerment. When hepersonally mentoredme, the natural cushion of my pubic hair was most helpful when it came to long sessions with him and one of the other slaves or women he wanted me to help mentor.

My pussy was way less irritated during sex with my full bush protection. I could go longer and harder without ending up quite so raw at the end.

The handsome Vanguard on a rare walk alone in Clifton Park. He fairly bounced with joy that he won from others.

His teachings were spectacular, profound and far-sighted.

Beyond just making sex feel better, pubic hair also helps protect us from getting bacterial vaginosis or UTI, by working as a net that catches the bacteria that flies around during sex. Since I stopped shaving, I get fewer infections.

In addition, imagine the glory for me when after he ordered me to stop shaving and I came back after a few months and Keith really dug my bush. He was the best at giving head. Coincidence? I think not.

If you love pussy, as Keith does – he is not afraid of pubic hair, or having us look like women.

Then Keith taught me another thing. if you have a full bush, you can grab it during sex with your hand in order to pull back the hood of your clit and expose your pleasure button for even more stimulation. Particularly if you have a hooded clitoris, doing this during sex can make a huge difference — you could use your other hand to rub your clit, a vibrator, your partner’s hand … the possibilities are endless.

Keith showed me all these possibilities and then some. [You foolish DOS slaves who had the chance to be his wife and abandoned him and whined to the FBI. You lost the best pleasure garden in the world: Vanguard. You are the ones who lost Paradise, you foolish women!]

For me, after Keith ordered me to go full bush, it made me feel like more of a natural woman. When I look at myself in the mirror, I feel less like a girl, and more like a classic painting. I’ve come to find the hair sexy, rather than something to manage or rid myself of.

I do not shave the bikini line and so at the beach I wear boy shorts. I feel like my pubes are very intimate and sexy, and that only Keith and no other man should ever see them.

That feeling isn’t based in shame. It’s based in pride.

This also proves how advanced Keith is. Since Keith started teaching us to go full bush – and I don’t think it is a coincidence – the full bush is definitely making a comeback. He taught us that we have to alter the way our bodies look, smell, and even taste — for the benefit of his gaze and to give us a sense of true beauty standard.

“There is nothing more empowering for a woman,” Keith taught us, “than to be the slave of the right man and make ourselves his human sculpture.”

We can do this better with a full bush. Is it because he wanted us that way that makes it so heavenly? Partly. But the rest is true. A full bush is the right way to go.

I know I am sticking my neck out writing this, and that Shadow will try to guess who I am and others will mock me, but at this point, it doesn’t matter anymore. Someone has to tell the truth. The government is lying and exposing secrets but telling only half the story.



