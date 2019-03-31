Shadow: NXIVM is a society of predominately female degenerates and one Dirty Old Man

By Shadow State 1958





The statement quoted below encapsulates everything one needs to know about NXIVM.





“The government plans to admit evidence that Bronfman, Mack, and Russell recruited and groomed sexual partners for Raniere, within and outside of DOS – and were aware of and facilitated Raniere’s sexual relationships with underage victims.”





Adults, women, and men have an obligation to protect children, girls and boys. Is that a radical notion in today’s America? Even Vladimir Putin, the KGB leader of Russia, understands the simple fact that a good society defends its children.





“A society that cannot defend its children has no future.” Vladimir Putin





NXIVM is a society of predominately female degenerates who exploited girls and women for the benefit of the female hierarchy and one Dirty Old Man.





From artist Marie White's painting "The Branding Table". "The brighter the light, the more the bugs." --Keith Raniere.

“‘Dirty Old Man?’, I resent that,” says Keith, “I’m not that old.” From artist Marie White’s painting “The Branding Table”.

Let’s examine NXIVM’s champions of “female empowerment:

Allison Pimp Mack





Lauren Salzman

Lauren Pimp Salzman

Clare Bronfman

Clare Pimp Bronfman





Long time Nxivm bookkeeper Kathy Russell went from witness to defendant - fast. Now she us rumored to be considering a plea deal. It will almost certainly include prison time - despite her having the least charges of any of the defendants.

Kathy Pimp Russell





The late Pamela Cafritz

Pam Pimp Cafritz [deceased]





Barbara Jeske got cancer. Keith misdiagnosed her as having carpel tunnel syndrome.

Barb Pimp Jeske [deceased]





Not one of these women has/had any sense of shame for their misogyny except for shame at getting caught. And many of these women were involved with and facilitated child molestation.





Allison Child Molester Mack





Clare Child Molester Bronfman





Kathy Child Molester Russell





Pam Child Molester Cafritz





Barb Child Molester Jeske





Not one of these women has any sense of shame at helping Raniere molest children except shame at getting caught.





And what do I see about the lack of shame in NXIVM? Constant harping at Kristen Kreuk, a woman who at least had the good sense to get the hell out.





Keith Raniere will spend the rest of his life in a cage, as he should. But the women who enabled and facilitated Raniere’s crimes should also be caged like wild animals for the rest of their lives.





NO DEALS FOR CLARE BRONFMAN.





NO DEALS FOR ALLISON MACK.





NO DEALS FOR KATHY RUSSELL.









Allison Mack taking care of children.

Maria Grasmick on Instagram: “#allisonmack #nxivm #politicalcartoon @realdonaldtrump @donaldjtrumpjr @rogerjstonejr



