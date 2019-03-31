Guest View: Have Nancy and Lauren taken the Fall?

Guest View by: If Lauren hasn’t taken the FALL

Lauren Salzman had graduated college and spent the summer traveling Europe. She was well beyond the age of consent – before she started to work for her mom’s new business.

Lauren could have made other choices for her life but she didn’t.

Her mother traveled a lot while Lauren was growing up and Lauren stayed with her father, Michael Salzman, M.D, in Albany. She could have easily gotten a job with him when she returned home from her post-college adventures.

Lauren was an adult when she got involved in NXIVM. Lauren is and has always been lazy. She followed in her mother’s footsteps because it allowed her to earn big money and power with little effort. More than if she had gotten a “real job in the real world”.

Lauren abused a lot of people with the power she was given by Nancy and Keith.

AnonyMake, you must be an outsider and never experience Lauren’s torturing mind games. Had you, you would not be calling her a victim. She was a top lieutenant in the NXIVM criminal enterprise.

Lauren is getting off easy with the prison sentence and the time she will spend in prison. If she has the guts to explore the damage she has done to others, it will take her years to heal the real damage she caused to those she abused.

If she hasn’t taken the Fall and completely lost her conscience, she will have time to reflect on what she has done.

Nancy Salzman could only see the damage to her parents and her daughter. She has two daughters. What happened to Michelle? Nancy only hoped she had done some good beyond that.

Nancy Salzman either can’t or won’t see beyond her family, the damage she has done to those who trusted her.

Has she taken the Fall?