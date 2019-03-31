Guest View: Let’s bring back stoning – and let all women ‘stone’ Keith

Editor’s note: This guest view refers to Clare Bronfman’s “Third Party Cooperation Agreement” attempt, where her lawyers, Mark Geragos and Michael Avenatti offered to provide information to the DOJ on another criminal matter, in return for a better deal for Clare in the Nxivm case. The plan seems to have backfired after Avenatti was arrested for trying to extort the Nike company – and Geragos ended up being identified as Co-Conspirator 1 in that case.

By G, a former cult member

So Clare was/is attempting to make an end-run around the justice system by bargaining with information on another crime. Interesting how the idle rich think – and think their lives are worth more than ours.

I wonder….. Nancy, Lauren, Allison — if you thought Clare and Sara Bronfman were your true friends. Where is Sara now, hmmm? And Clare? She wants to leave you swinging in the wind.

Allison, poor urchin that she is, will more than likely when she is paroled, spend her life as a registered sex offender.

They labeled themselves feminists, badass bitches. Yet – and yet – Keith used all of them, bent all of them.

Perhaps we should bring back stoning, allowing any, and all women to stone Keith in the public square, for all to see as a warning to others.

And, yes, I will cast the first stone.