FIRST AND FOREMOST, ESP IS A SEX CULT…

Ludwika is said to favor an open marriage.

Editor’s note: The sexual relationships of the rich and famous ESP Mexicans should be made transparent. Why? Because in Mexico, like in Clifton Park, the High Rank try to pretend ESP is strictly an ethics-based, life coaching company. They fail to inform people they enroll that, beneath the surface, ESP is a sex cult. It is designed to enslave women, and strip members of their life savings. The leader is a psychopath. His High Rank are sociopaths. The sex cult aspect of ESP should be exposed at the outset instead of later, so that prospective students have the data necessary to make an informed decision prior to getting involved. As one ex-member said: “If they had told me from the start that Vanguard was having sex with 20 or so teachers, proctors, coaches, EMPs and High Rank of ESP, and that polygamy and misogyny was the lifestyle of the leader and his female teachers, I would have never joined. This is kept hidden until well after a student joins. That is dishonest.”

In Mexico, cheating, adultery and bisexuality are rampant among ESP leaders but it’s hidden below the surface sales pitch. Many unsuspecting husbands or wives got in, only to lose their spouses to proctors and coaches who work on breaking up marriages. Proctors and teachers having sex with students is a regular and ongoing occurrence. But this is not told to those they enroll. It should be revealed from the start. Many of the wealthy Mexicans have homes in Mexico and in Clifton Park, NY where Vanguard lives.

Marie Ludwika-Paleta, wife of Emiliano Salinas, bought a home on 18 Silo Drive in Half Moon for $512,000 in July 2017.

Ludwika, 38, is a well known actress, and aging sex symbol in Mexico.

Her husband, Emiliano, age 41, is the son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas. He is supported by an allowance provided by his father who became fabulously wealthy during his term as president.

Emiliano and his business partner, Alejandro Betancourt, own and operate the ESP Center in Mexico City. Alex is supported by an allowance his wealthy father provides for him. Alex is Emiliano’s partner in ESP, and gay lover.

Alex Betancourt.

Ludwika’s newly purchased home in Half Moon is six years old. It has 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, and is 2,751 sq. ft.

It is also within walking distance of Oregon Trail and the home of ESP leader, Keith Raniere, who prefers to be called by his imaginary super-hero name of Vanguard.

Ludwika’s home and grounds features a heated sun room, in-ground heated pool, patios, and rock gardens with waterfalls – and it’s surrounded by a nature preserve.

Alex, 40, also has a home in Clifton Park.

While Alex has long accommodated Emiliano’s gay pleasures, he was deeply distressed when Emiliano left him for Ludwika.

Alex conveniently has a relationship in Clifton Park with local gay ESP member Justin Elliot, now in his 20s. Wealthy Alex groomed young Justin when the lad was a teen or within a few years of being a teen.

Justin was there when the sad bad news of a Vanguard being arrested by the FBI.

Justin Elliot, a friend of Alex Betancourt.

Recently, Emiliano and Alex reignited their sexual relations, according to friends.

Emiliano and Alex are the top two High Rank of ESP Mexico.

Neither Ludwika, who has sex with other men, Emiliano who has sex with men and women or Alex who has sex with men and boys, are expected to live in Clifton Park full time or even at the same time.

Here are some pictures of Ludwika’s new home. It promises to be a swingers’ haven:

The wife of Emiliano Salinas, Ludwika Paleta, purchased a $500,000 home less than a mile from the home of Keith Raniere. \

Ludwika bought a home at 18 Silo in Waterford, NY - just a few minutes walk to Keith Raniere's home at 21 Oregon Trail.

It is not clear who Ludwika will entertain in the master bedroom of her new home in Half Moon. She and husband, Puto Salinas, both followers of Vanguard, have an open marriage and practice polyamory. Puto really doesn't seem to have preference when it comes to lovers. Any port in a storm...

It is not clear who Ludwika will entertain in the master bedroom of her new home in Half Moon. She and husband, Puto Salinas, both followers of Vanguard, have an open marriage and practice polyamory. Puto really doesn’t seem to have preference when it comes to lovers. Any port in a storm…

Mexican actress Ludwika Paleta married Emiliano Salinas in 2013.

Lusty Ludwika Paleta and puto husband, Emiliano Salinas.

While Ludwika and Emiliano pose for lots of pictures, their marriage may be more of a facade than an actual close relationship. The looming expose of Emiliano's work in branding women and extorting and blackmailing them may cause some serious damage to both his and his wife;s careers.

Sometimes the randy couple enjoy threesomes, sometimes foursomes. Sometimes they participate together, sometimes apart. But all this fun stuff is, of course, hidden from the public…

The couple pose for the camera for the sake of Ludwika's fans.

Puto and Ludy are lascivious, libidinous, lust-driven lovers, part of the contingent of well-to-do ESP Mexicans who work little, play hard, and take after their Vanguard. Being simpletons, they let Vanguard think for them.

Ludwika got between a rock and a hard place when she started dating Emi, who kept it a secret from Alex at first.

Hot and horny Ludwika

Emiliano Salinas, Ludwika Palata and Carlos Salinas.

Emiliano Salinas, Ludwika Palata and Carlos Salinas at the wedding of the promiscuous couple.

While Emiliano is fond of saying he is 'every woman's dream and every man's nightmare,' the fact is he cannot satisfy his own wife. She has numerous other men privately, close friends say. Here Ludwika appears in a scene in the movie Propiedad Ajena.

Ludwika [right] is very photogenic.