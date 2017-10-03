Damon Brink sold famous Vermont nightclub to follow Raniere and go for broke

Damon Brink was once a man with a future. He was not always the chuckle-head he appears to be now.

There is a storied nightclub in Burlington, Vermont, called Nectar’s. The American rock band Phish got their start there. So did Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.

Founded by Nectar Rorris, Nectar’s is one of those nightclubs with a musical history that approaches legendary.

Phish's 3rd studio album, a Picture of Nectar, was dedicated to Nectar Rorris and was certified gold record.

Phish’s 3rd studio album, a Picture of Nectar, was dedicated to Nectar Rorris and was certified gold record.

Damon Brink with Nectar Rorris.

In 2003, Damon Brink, along with partner, Chris Walsh, bought Nectar’s from Mr. Rorris. They remodeled it and brought it up to date. Damon ran the club for about six years.

in 2009, Damon sold his interest to Chris (who brought in other partners).

The question is why? Cash flow issues?





Or did Damon want to invest more time – and all of his money – into an exciting career with Executive Success Programs (ESP). If so, he needed to relocate to Albany, which is exactly what he did.





Damon hailed from Vermont originally. He graduated UVM in 1994 and was a standout first baseman for the Catamounts baseball team. (His father is a member of the UVM hall of fame for football).





https://www.sevendaysvt.com/SolidState/archives/2009/04/14/damon-brink-leaves-nectars





Seven Days wrote of Damon’s sale of Nectar’s: “Damon Brink left his mark. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the new management leaves theirs. And though we haven’t always seen eye to eye, I wish Damon nothing but the best in this next stage of his life.”





The next stage of his life was ESP. And whatever ability he had for success in Vermont, Damon saw it quickly evaporate in Clifton Park.





He had sold a famous club to come to Albany – presumably with money. A few years of ESP and its offshoots, like Jness and Society of Protectors, probably stripped him of all his savings. He probably owes a lot of money for the trainings.





Damon had to return to his teenage job of being a DJ for weddings.





From owning a top nightclub booking top acts and hiring DJs, he dropped to doing banquet hall weddings as a low-level DJ.





Executive Success?





By February 2014, Damon became so mentally unsound that he said something that is akin really to saying the earth is flat. He said, ‘Keith Raniere built 1,000 millionaires in his life.”





Keith Raniere, in his whole life, has never built people. He has taken good people and made them poorer. And poorer. Like he did to poor Damon.





Damon Brink deplores those who hate Keith Raniere

In his demented state, Damon Brink made the following preposterous claims about Keith Raniere: 1. He built more than 1,000 millionaires in his life. 2. He has built multi million dollar businesses in short amounts of time. 3. At one point, Keith was making more than $100,000 per hour coaching the highest level business executives in the world.

The claims are so ridiculous that it is hard to say they are even fraudulent. For who would be stupid enough to believe any of hem? There is not a shred of evidence that any of them are true and plenty of evidence that they’re all lies.

It may turn out to be fortunate for Damon Brink that he is non compos mentis. He can use that as a defense in any proceeding against him for his claims of superhuman financial talent of Keith Raniere.

Really, indeed, all Damon has to do to determine whether Keith is the wealth builder of thousands is to look at himself.



