Sara Bronfman to be fooled again? More press imminent

A fresh round of press is anticipated with the ridiculous doings of Sara Bronfman.

Sara made news in November with her name being coupled in the media with embattled Tibetan monk Lama Tenzin Dhonden, who was suspended by the Dalai Lama for alleged misdeeds including, it would appear, his ties to NXIVM.

Sara and Lama Tenzin had a steamy affair when he was in Albany, on Sara’s dime, finagling a visit from the Dalai Lama to Albany to endorse NXIVM leader Keith Raniere in 2009.

Buddhist monks are forbidden to have sexual relations and the penalty is defrocking.

Sara, it appears, recently flew from Marseilles to London, perhaps in preparation for a new round of press revelations on this and another topic or possibly two more.

Let’s look at the timeline of reporting on this scandal.

February 13, 2016

Should Lama Tenzin be defrocked? Is Dalai Lama to blame for Raniere endorsement while Tenzin was ‘sleeping with Sara Bronfman’?





There is also a report indicating that the monk has shed his monastic vows after having an inappropriate relationship with a rich business heiress. He is even accused of persuading the Dalai Lama to appear on stage with promoters of a “personal and professional development” company which has negative press around it, because that was his ‘pay for play.’





The Venerable Lama Tenzin Dhonden told the media, “With the ethical tools developed by Keith Raniere, and the presence, wisdom and guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, we have the essential ingredients to transform our society.”

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October 31, 2017

Artvoice: Sara Bronfman’s Lover, Lama Tenzin, suspended by Dalai Lama over corruption claims

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November 1, 2017

The Tibetan Journal Suspended Lama Tenzin Dhonden Had A Lover Too!

Suspended Lama Tenzin had a lover too according to the reports surfaced following the Dalai Lama’s US gatekeeper’s suspension…

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November 29, 2017

The Guardian: Controversial monk and Dalai Lama aide replaced amid corruption accusations

Some critics also blamed Dhonden for organising an event in Albany in 2009 hosted by Nxivm, a controversial self-help organisation that has been compared to a cult, a description adherents reject. The event was initially cancelled after an outcry but then went ahead, giving a misleading impression that the Dalai Lama endorsed Nxivm, according to Dhonden’s detractors.

Leading Nxivm adherents include Sara Bronfman, a wealthy heiress with a longstanding interest in Buddhism whom Dhonden has befriended, according to several sources.





Sara Bronfman and Lama Tenzin were very close friends. So close they shared a bedroom.

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November 30. 2017

Tricycle: The Buddhist Review: in their article Tenzin Dhonden, Dalai Lama’s Gatekeeper and “Personal Emissary for Peace,” Replaced as Executive Secretary

“Tenzin Dhonden apparently faced an internal investigation after allegations of corruption, bullying, and ties to the cult Nxivm.”

The Tibet Sun Dalai Lama emissary in US suspended over corruption charges





Viva Executive Success!