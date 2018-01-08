CLIFTON PARK CORRESPONDENT: Reports

CLIFTON PARK CORRESPONDENT

Sunday: 21 Oregon Trail driveway empty of cars, but the driveway is plowed as is Nancy Salzman’s and Edgar Boone’s. Lauren Salzman’s (21 Lape Road) on the other hand has not been plowed since the last dropping of snow although cars have been through the drive. We know she doesn’t pay her taxes, so maybe no one will plow her drive? There was a car parked behind the house in the driveway today but we couldn’t tell if it was Lauren’s BMW. Her garbage cans are not out like her neighbors are for pickup tomorrow. Someone may be staying there, perhaps cat sitting but it may not be Lauren. Nicky Clyne was out and about on the streets of Knox Woods a few days ago per a neighbor. First slave sighting since Keith fled to Mexico. (Note Nancy has been seen at least twice).





Apropos is plowed. It is supposed to hit the thirties and then into the forties by the end of Coaches summit.

Apropos at sunset - and sunset has fallen on NXIVM too.