The heroic Toni Zattarini, the victim of the criminal Alex Betancourt, stood up to protect Mexican women from being blackmailed and branded..

Toni Zarattini is soon to become a national hero in Mexico

Executive Success Programs (ESP) powerhouses and gay lovers in Mexico, Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas, have filed a criminal complaint against former ESP Monterrey coach, Toni Zarattini.

Mr. Zarattini quit ESP after learning about the Dominant Over Slaves (DOS) society within ESP – and its practice of branding women on their pubic region with the initials of ESP founder, Keith Raniere.

In recent weeks, several coaches and a proctor quit at ESP’s Monterrey Center because they were repulsed by the practices that are promoted by Mr. Salinas and Mr. Raniere.

Desperate to save the Monterrey Center and send a chill into the spines of other coaches who might think of quitting, Mr. Betancourt and Mr. Salinas are now claiming that Mr. Zarattini tried to extort money from Mr. Betancourt.

Mr. Betancourt and Mr Salinas are unafraid of perjury just like Clare Bronfman, who filed a similarly baseless criminal complaint against Sarah Edmondson up in Canada.

Mr. Zarattini did not have any communication with Mr. Betancourt. And there is no evidence to back the criminal complaint. But that won’t stop corrupt Mexican officials from taking Mr. Salinas’ money and arresting Mr. Zarattini.

But he who laughs last, laughs best.

Frank Report has been in communication with witnesses who claim Mr. Betancourt, Mr. Salinas, and Mr. Raniere conspired to have Mr. Betancourt perjure himself in order to get Mr. Zarattini arrested. This is the same group that also conspired to try to falsely imprison Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie and Susan Dones in Mexico. And the same group that brought baseless computer trespass charges against Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara and Barbara Bouchey in Albany, NY.

U.S. prosecution under the Corrupt Foreign Practices Act by the U.S. Department of Justice is not uncommon. But this does not alleviate the immediate issue for Mr. Zarattini, who is up against professional perjurers.

Mr. Salinas and Mr. Betancourt chose Guerrero, Mexico, a hotbed of corruption, to file their complaint, because Mr. Salinas has friends in high places there. It is expected Mr. Zarattini will be arrested sometime in the next few days.

But the hammer swings both ways. There is no warning sufficient for a fool: Soon will come international exposure of the criminality of Keith Raniere and Emiliano Salinas.

Although it will start in the USA, there will be an avalanche of it in Mexico.

Mr. Zarattini is a whistleblower. He allegedly warned people that female pubic mutilation was occurring under Mr. Salinas and Keith Raniere.

He wanted Mexican husbands and fathers to know – and all women to be safe and not be mutilated.

Emiliano Salinas will be outed to all of Mexico; he may be arrested in the U.S. Mr. Raniere may fly to Fiji. Mr. Betancourt should make the most suitable fall guy.

Mr. Zarattini will be the next Mexican national hero.

Editor’s Note to the very stupid Emiliano Salinas: Ask Vanguard: Who came to Nancy Salzman’s door very recently? And what happened?

Ask yourself: who in Mexico is more powerful than you? How will the nation take to Emiliano Salinas branding women on their pubic region with Keith Raniere’s initials?

Ask yourself, cowards, how the fathers of those women who have been branded will take it? And how you will make out when Keith is in Fiji?

I said it should happen before V-Week. I was wrong by about a month. But it is going to happen.

The wheels of justice grind slow, but exceedingly fine.

Keith Alan Raniere

Keith Raniere warned his students at V-Week 2016 that “The way we make things meaningful is we hurt for them. We pain for them.” His gay lovers, Salinas and Betancourt, are about to find that out.

Alex Betancourt and his Nxivm lover Emiliano Salinas.

Lovers Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas are at the tail end of their careers.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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SALINAS HACE LA DENUNCIA PENAL CONTRA EL ENTRENADOR DEL MONTERREY, TONI ZARATTINI, POR DENUNCIA DE IRREGULARIDADES EN DOS.

The heroic Toni Zattarini, the victim of the criminal Alex Betancourt, stood up to protect Mexican women from being blackmailed and branded..

Toni Zarattini es pronto convertirse en un héroe nacional en México.

Potencias de éxito programas (ESP) Ejecutivo y amantes gays en México, Alex Betancourt y Emiliano Salinas, han presentado una denuncia penal contra el ex entrenador de ESP Monterrey, Toni Zarattini.

El Sr. Zarattini dejar ESP después de aprender acerca de la sociedad dominante sobre esclavos (DOS) dentro de ESP – y su práctica de branding de las mujeres en su región púbica con las iniciales del fundador de ESP, Keith Raniere.

En las últimas semanas, varios coches y un procurador dejar de fumar en el centro de Monterrey de ESP porque fueron repelidos por las prácticas que son promovidas por el Sr. Salinas y Sr. Raniere.

Desesperado por salvar el centro de Monterrey y enviar un escalofrío en las espinas de otros entrenadores que podrían pensar de dejar de fumar, el Sr. Betancourt y el Sr. Salinas ahora reclaman que el Sr. Zarattini intentó extorsionar a Sr. Betancourt.

El Sr. Betancourt y Señor Salinas son sin miedo de perjurio como Clare Bronfman, quien presentó una denuncia penal igualmente infundada contra Sarah Edmondson para arriba en Canadá.

El Sr. Zarattini no tenía ninguna comunicación con el Sr. Betancourt. Y no existe evidencia para respaldar la denuncia. Pero que no deja de corruptos funcionarios mexicanos de tomar dinero del Sr. Salinas y arrestando a Sr. Zarattini.

Pero el que ríe último, ríe mejor.

Informe de Frank ha estado en comunicación con los testigos que afirman al Sr. Betancourt, el Señor Salinas, y el Sr. Raniere conspiraron para que el Sr. Betancourt perjuicios a sí mismo para conseguir el Sr. Zarattini detenido. Este es el mismo grupo que conspiró también para intentar encarcelar falsamente a Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie y Susan Dones en México. Y el mismo grupo que acusaciones infundadas computadora traspaso contra Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara y Bárbara Bouchey en Albany, Nueva York.

Fiscalía de los Estados Unidos bajo la ley de prácticas extranjeras corruptas por el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos no es infrecuente. Pero esto no aliviar el problema inmediato para el Señor. Zarattini, que es contra los perjuros profesionales.

El Sr. Salinas y el Sr. Betancourt eligieron Guerrero, México, semillero de corrupción, a presentar su queja, porque el Señor Salinas tiene amigos en lugares altos, allí. Se espera el Sr. Zarattini será arrestado en algún momento en los próximos días.

Pero el martillo hace pivotar ambas maneras. No es suficiente para un tonto sin previo aviso: pronto llegará la exposición internacional de la criminalidad de Keith Raniere y Emiliano Salinas.

Aunque se iniciará en los Estados Unidos, habrá una avalancha de él en México.

El Sr. Zarattini es un denunciante. Al parecer advirtió a gente que mutilación púbica estaba ocurriendo bajo el Señor Salinas y Keith Raniere.

Quería mexicanos esposos y padres saber – y todas las mujeres es seguro y no ser mutilado.

Emiliano Salinas le se outed a todo México; puede ser arrestado en los Estados Unidos Sr. Raniere puede volar a Fiji. Señor Betancourt debe hacer el tipo de caída más adecuado.

El Sr. Zarattini será el próximo héroe nacional mexicano.

¿Nota del editor a las Emiliano Salinas muy estúpidas: vanguardia preguntar: quién vino a la puerta de Nancy Salzman muy recientemente? ¿Y qué pasó?

¿Pregúntate a ti mismo: que en México es más poderoso que tú? ¿Cómo se llevará a la nación para mujer marca Emiliano Salinas en su región púbica con las iniciales de Keith Raniere?

¿Pregúntate a ti mismo, cobardes, cómo los padres de esas mujeres que han sido calificados voluntad toman? ¿Y cómo harás hacia fuera cuando Keith está en Fiji?

Dijo que debe suceder antes de la semana V. Me equivoqué por un mes. Pero que va a suceder.

Las ruedas de la justicia muelen lento, pero muy bien.

Keith Alan Raniere

Keith Raniere advirtió a sus estudiantes en 2016 V semana que “la manera de hacer las cosas importantes nos hacemos daño para ellos. Dolor para ellos. “sus amantes gays, Salinas y Betancourt, están a punto de descubrir que.

Alex Betancourt and his Nxivm lover Emiliano Salinas.

Los amantes Alex Betancourt y Emiliano Salinas son al final de sus carreras.