Red Alert: Non Espian social media contacts to be blocked; paranoia reigns, even Nancy defiant!

NXIVM/EDucational Success Programs (NXIVM/ESP) is on super lock down. Paranoia is at an all time high. And all because some insiders are leaking photos and information to Frank Report.

Keith Raniere has owned Nancy Salzman for years. But that ownership may now be rescinded.

When Prefect is defiant to Vanguard, there is trouble and it must be rooted out.

IT MUST BE STOPPED.

High Rank want to stop it, and more importantly, find out who is doing it. So, NXIVM/ESP High Rank has ordered all DOS members to block all non-ESP and non-DOS members from all of their social media accounts.

They have to stop the leaking, or the whole future of the mission will be in jeopardy.

Clare Bronfman, who, next to Keith Raniere (who prefers to be called Vanguard) is in charge of operations, has been instructed to intensify efforts to have Sarah Edmondson arrested in Canada. In Mexico, orders were sent out to try to find ways to arrest other defectors there (More on the Mexican situation soon).

Only Clare, Karen Unterreiner and, of course, Keith are keeping their heads, while all others are losing their heads and blaming it on Keith. Many are under scrutiny.

People are behaving insanely: Nancy Salzman, of all people, seems to have flipped out. She has been defiant. I know this sounds unimaginable, but she has been arguing with Keith. In all the years they have been together, Nancy has never been defiant with Keith.

But day after day, she keeps disputing matterswith him. This just shows how crazy things are.

Among other things, she claimed she knew nothing about her daughter, Lauren Salzman, being branded on her pubic region with Keith Raniere and Allison Mack’s initials until she read about it in the Frank Report.

Clare Bronfman is very disturbed about Nancy. At times like these, everyone sees how useless Allison Mack is. Useless in the trenches.

Lauren Salzman, who is normally dependable, is forlorn because she has finally realized that she is never going to have a child with Vanguard (Not having a baby has hit her pretty hard). Marianna is ready but she is tied down with her new baby – and, in reality, she’s pretty useless except as for buttling.

Gone are the real strategists: Kristin Keeffe is gone; Pam Cafritz is gone; Barbara Bouchey is gone; Barbara Jeske is gone; and Mark Vicente is gone.

All Vanguard has left are dunces. And fem men.

But somebody is leaking. That person or persons has to found and stopped.

WHATEVER IT TAKES!

Keith has hinted to Clare who immediately thought it was her own idea to find a way to hack the computer of Frank Report. Maybe seek ways to spy on computers of some of the suspected ESP followers. There has been discussion about surprise inspections of computers in Clifton Park. If the women have nothing to hide, then why wouldn’t they show them? The one who refuses is guilty.

Lawyers have been retained. Research is being done. What can we turn into criminal charges? Clare understands Keith is formulating plans to have a greater system of surveillance on followers. She alone knows that Keith will take care of everything.

Others are uncertain and Allison Mack babbles like a child. Keep her out of all conversations.

Some of the the old timers, including Jim Del Negro and Esther Chiappone, are suspected, not only for certain comments they made, but because of the defection of Rosie. When Keith tricked Esther into moving here from Alaska promising her they would have a monogamous relationship then sprung it on her that he had a harem, Nancy helped persuade Esther that Keith’s penis was no different than his elbow.

Nancy promised Esther was line bent enough to be depended on permanently. Now WTF? Even Nancy has gone haywire. Maybe it’s the cancer or the herpes.

But what about Esther? How come Rosie quit? How come the boy got caught? He had been trained by Keith himself!

Esther failed. And if Jim Del Negro had not blundered so stupidly with SOP when the DOS first came out, they wouldn’t be stuck with morons like KS and Lucas Roberts.

Everyone is on red alert.

PLEASE PAY ATTENTION: All members in good standing who wish to remain loyal to Vanguard and Prefect have been advised NOT to read the Frank Report.

The suggestion made by one buffoon to read it and dissect it using the tools of the Knife and make comments on Frank Report using the superior technology of the Knife to demonstrate Frank Report to be all lies, was rejected by High Ranks [said to decided by Vanguard himself]. Too bad because it would have been fun going back and forth with that brain-trust!

One source within NXIVM estimated about 70 percent of Raniere followers are reading Frank Report.

THIS MUST BE STOPPED!

The focus should not be on addressing the fallout. The focus must be catching leakers, punishing defectors and trying to get someone thrown in jail to distract, to have something to hang hats on. Sarah Edmondson is target number #1.

At the University, where people are being charged $5,000 per month for an elementary school education, there is widespread dissatisfaction. They were reading The Little Prince and George Orwell’s 1984. But there has been nothing on becoming a Field Trainer, nothing on being a Salesperson or a Proctor or how to become an EMP.

All things that were promised to induce people to pay $5,000 a month and rise in the ranks of NXIVM. But there is no need to teach. What possible difference would it make if they learn or not. NXIVM depends on multilevel marketing to survive and for people to make money.

NXIVM is done. Nobody is joining. Who is going to join with the information that is available online now?

DOS slaves have been ordered to block old friends. There is paranoia and suspicion everywhere.

If you want to see how this will all play out, just do some research on Consumers’ Buy Line. That is all very easy to find online.

At the University, the students are reading 1984. It is poetically perfect.

Keith Raniere is Big Brother.

Keith Raniere is known to look over his group like a big brother.