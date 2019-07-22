Roger Stone Helped Take Down NXIVM

By Frank Parlato

Roger Stone, the famous political consultant, had a role in taking down Nxivm.

It was Stone, and political consultant and lawyer, G. Steven Pigeon who got me a consulting job with NXIVM. I was paid by Nxivm’s two main financial supporters, Seagram’s heiresses, Clare and Sara Bronfman.

I worked for NXIVM in Albany from September 2007 to December 2007. Then, on the Bronfmans’ behalf, I went to California to unravel a real estate scam they invested in.

I was fired in late February 2008.

By the time I first began consulting for Nxivm, Stone had already quit as their consultant.

At the time, the sinister aspects of the cult were well hidden. It was not until almost 10 years later [in June 2017] that I broke the news that Nxivm leader, Keith Alan Raniere, was operating a secret master-slave group that branded and blackmailed women.

Shortly after I began work for NXIVM, Stone said he realized that Raniere was a bullshitter. Stone would call me up and discuss matters unrelated to Nxivm. He would always begin and/or end the conversation by asking, sarcastically, “And how’s the world’s smartest man?”

Raniere claimed to have the highest IQ in the world, a claim I was later to debunk when I revealed that the IQ test he bragged of scoring so highly on was a take-home IQ test, which he spent 30 days with at home before he returned it for grading. [Sources, who were around at the time, said he had plenty of help with the test — i.e., cheating.]

Stone knew the high IQ claim was bullshit and he said so openly.

For my part, I was doing my best to help a group I thought was comprised of good people, even if they were eccentric. I realized Raniere had his faults but I did not see the darker aspects of his personality. Obviously, he was pretty good at hiding it.

Stone had a less benign view. He was the first person to warn me that Raniere was darker than he appeared. But we were both busy. At the time, Stone was gunning for New York Governor Elliot Spitzer.

Stone told me he would see to it that Spitzer would go down in flames. He suggested I help him go after Spitzer. But I had to pass, for my work for Raniere/Bronfman was consuming most of my time.

At the time, I believed the Bronfmans, simple-minded though they might be, wanted to use their wealth to accomplish good things in the world. I saw this as a possibility if only they would turn their energies into positive projects. But they seemed to want to punish people for Raniere, not do positive, healing things.

To them, the world was peopled with enemies. In fact, I was about to begin an investigation into one of Raniere’s ex harem/girlfriends to see if she was indeed a criminal, when I was distracted by a Los Angeles real estate deal that Raniere was overseeing and the Bronfman’s had invested $26 million into, that I discovered had run amok.

I dropped looking into the former harem member/girlfriend and her alleged bank crimes and went to California.

Stone went to work in other political arenas including playing a large role in the takedown, [the disgracing, and subsequent resignation] of Elliot Spitzer a few months later.

Then Stone went on to bigger and greater endeavors. Like it or not, he was pivotal in getting Donald Trump to run for the presidency of the US. He wrote best selling books about the Clintons and the Bushes alleging they were crime families and a best selling book that posits that Lyndon Johnson was one of the coconspirators in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.













For my part, I went on to uncover fraud being perpetrated against the Bronfmans in Los Angeles. I recovered $26 million for them in Los Angeles real estate assets. Then I discovered another $65.6 million was lost or missing – purportedly in commodities trades guided by Raniere – the world’s smartest man.

When I told the Bronfmans that someone likely swindled them out of the more than $90 million they had lost in real estate and commodities, their attitude was one of almost complete unconcern. They believed Raniere could always make it back for them any time he wanted. He was the smartest man in the world.

Stone agreed it was Raniere who was swindling the Bronfmans.

Raniere, however. told the gullible sisters that their father, Edgar Bronfman, Sr., was responsible for their financial losses. Raniere said their father, with the Zionists and the Illuminati, wanted to destroy him and worked to upset the commodities market.

The Bronfman sisters lost $65.6 million in commodities investments. Their father [with, of course, the help of Illuminati and the Zionists] had manipulated world markets to foil Raniere’s futures trades, they believed.

But how about the Los Angeles real estate deal that went sour?

Clare Bronfman said to me, “I am not saying I know this for certain, but it is possible that my father is causing the financial collapse in the Los Angeles real estate market in order to stop Keith from being successful.”

After getting back their $26 million, I told the Bronfmans I was going to look into whether I could get back some of the $65 million they purportedly lost in commodities. I asked Clare if she had any proof whatsoever of any of her commodities investments. She said she did not.

I asked if Keith Raniere did. She said she would check with him and get back to me.

Within 24 hours I was fired by Raniere.

As for Stone, for those who think he was ever in the Nxivm cult, or the conduit of something sinister with NXIVM, here is what I know:

Stone was associated with Raniere and NXIVM for about two months – as a consultant. He audited one NXIVM “executive success” workshop for one afternoon. He never officially enrolled and never completed any Nxivm class.

I doubt Stone saw any of the secret sex cult practices of NXIVM. This was well hidden. I never saw them and I was a lot closer to the people in Nxivm than Stone.

As far as I know, Stone met Raniere only once. His main contact was Nancy Salzman.

[I lived in Albany for about three months, working closely with Nxivm members. I came to learn Raniere was sleeping with some of the women in Nxivm but these women seemed happy and intelligent. No one seemed coerced. I think the coercion came later with the introduction of collateral, branding, and master slave relationships around 2015.]

Stone stopped working for NXIVM in 2007. I was fired by Raniere in 2008.

Stone’s parting with Raniere was amicable. He convinced them that they needed a lawyer, not a lobbyist in their quest to indict enemies.

After I turned whistle blower, Stone gave me information that aided my work in exposing the cult. I worked with him on exposing Raniere for weeks leading up to Raniere’s arrest and was with him at his house when we got the news that Raniere was arrested in Mexico.

I did interviews from his home for many major publications and made appearances on InfoWars to push for the indictment of Clare Bronfman.

To say Stone was a member of NXIVM, or had any role in aiding their nefarious deeds, is completely false. To say he provided assistance in the Nxivm takedown is fair.

He provided early warnings about Raniere’s general lack of honesty. He later aided me in getting the truth out about Nxivm.

I want to thank Roger Stone for his help in taking down Nxivm. All those who benefited by Nxivm going down, owe him a debt of gratitude.