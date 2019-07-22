Allison Mack, Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman Linked-In Pages Still Reference Cult Roles

Frank Report correspondent Dianne Lipson recently reminded me, “I suppose you may already be aware of this, but Linked-In profiles are still up for NXIVM members:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/allison-mack-a46a0b80?trk=public_profile_browsemap_mini-profile_title





https://www.linkedin.com/in/clare-bronfman-3069218b?trk=public_profile_browsemap_mini-profile_title





https://www.linkedin.com/in/keith-raniere-b51022a?trk=public_profile_browsemap_mini-profile_title





“And many more. It’s a real stroll down memory lane. Note the word salad in Allison’s profile.”





In case these go down in the near future, here are the ‘Summary” for Mack and Bronfman:

Allison Mack Summary

Allison Mack began her career at age 4 when her mother made an executive decision that she had the personality to be on TV.

Little did her mom know that she was introducing Allison into what would soon be her greatest passion in life. What ensued after this introduction has been 23 years of imagination, creativity, introspection and evolution. Allison has filled her life with characters of all shapes and sizes. From her stage performances in shows such as “Chicago”, “Rent”, and “Hair” to films with actors such as Sissy Spacek, Estelle Parsons, Christopher Lloyd and Aiden Quinn along with the role she is most well known for (Chloe Sullivan on the CW’s “Smallville”). Allison’s love for what she does grows exponentially over time. In the fall of 2008, she was given the great honor of directing episode 13 of Smallville’s season 8 (“Power”). This propelled her into a whole new arena of appreciation for the art of film making.

Allison is currently working on the development of a unique and poignant organization for women. Stay tuned for more details regarding this passion project.

Together, the team is focused on making “human-centric films as seen through a female lens”.

Allison recognizes the great responsibility in being a public icon and has enormous respect and honor for the implications of such an honor. It is her intention to invoke and inspire dialogue and thought to encourage her audiences to have a deeper understanding of themselves and the world around them, and as an effect building a more compassionate and joyful world through the arts. Allison’s insatiable appetite for understanding human dynamics and behavior is an infinite source of insight and excitement. She will be eternally grateful to every person in the world for their individual contribution to this enigmatic and beautifully complex life, it is the fire she uses to propel herself forward with her trademark enthusiasm and fervor.

***

Sad. Allison has become something not quite a public icon but in reality a con.

***

Summary Clare Bronfman





Clare Bronfman has always been inspired by excellence in human performance. Having grown up in an environment that fostered achievement; she tenaciously pursued a career as an equestrian show jumper. In nine and a half years of her career, Clare achieved 3 major international wins, represented the United States on numerous occasions, ranked 80th in the World and 12th in the United States. In 2003, Clare discovered and began to work with Rational Inquiry® – a new tool for developing human potential created by Keith Raniere. The results of working with Rational Inquiry® were so profound on Clare’s personal and professional life, that in 2005 she decided to retire from her riding career and work full time with the company imparting the tools, NXIVM and focus her efforts on working with others.

Following in her father, Edgar Bronfman Sr.’s footsteps, Clare has now turned her efforts towards the art of business, and philanthropy. Clare continues to work with and receive guidance from Keith Raniere in various capacities – as an Executive Board Member of NXIVM and a Board Member of both the Ethical Science Foundation and Ethical Humanitarian Foundation. Clare’s business portfolio also includes the roles of President at Wisdom Systems and Managing Partner at Precision Development.

***

Did she follow in her father’s footsteps? We know she followed her father’s emails – having personally hacked into his computer. And does she still work with and receive guidance from Raniere? Perhaps on the psychic level. He might be sending her brain messages from his prison cell in Brooklyn to her home Manhattan where she is subject to home confinement awaiting sentencing.

***

This photo of Keith Alan Raniere was used as an exhibit at his trial.

Keith Raniere’s summary was not readily available on Linked-In when I logged on.

But I think we all know it pretty well.

Here is his delightful bio from www.keithraniere.com as preserved by internetarchive.org dating back to 2006.

Keith Raniere

Executive Success Programs – Keith Raniere, co-founder of Executive Success Programs, Inc. (ESP), is a scientist, mathematician, philosopher, and entrepreneur. An unusually gifted individual, Mr. Raniere’s unique abilities were evident at a very early age. Among them:





He spoke in full sentences by the age of one was reading by the age of two

At the age of eleven, he was an Eastern Coast Judo Champion.

At age 12, he taught himself high school mathematics in less than a day and taught himself three years of college mathematics by age 13.

He plays many musical instruments and taught himself to play piano at a concert level by age 12

He was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Highest IQ” in 1989.

He has been noted as one of the top three problem-solvers in the world

He was a millionaire by the age of 30 and worth $50 million by the age of 32

Mr. Raniere is perhaps best known as the creator of Rational Inquiry™ – the transformational model at the center of Executive Success Programs’ trainings. Rational Inquiry™ is a science based on the belief that the more consistent an individual’s beliefs and behavior patterns are, the more successful they will be in everything they do. The invention, which Mr. Raniere laid the groundwork for as a teenager, is considered by many to be one of most dramatic developments in the field of human potential today.

But despite his extraordinary talents and accomplishments, what often strikes people most about Mr. Raniere is how down to earth he is. He has the unique ability to relate to virtually anyone and is known by his friends as a prankster extraordinaire.

***

This is a truly fascinating short bio of the man now facing life in prison.

Keith later amended the bio to a more lengthy and exaggerated bio. Though it appeared on his personal website, it was written in the third person.

What is also interesting is that he claims he was worth $50 million when he was 32, which would have been 1992-93. This was during the time of Consumer’s Buyline. It was soon after closed down.

I also like that fact that he says he has “the unique ability to relate to virtually anyone,” which I hope puts him in good stead with his fellow inmates in prison and especially the guards that can make his life miserable.

He also writes about himself that what “often strikes people most about Mr. Raniere is how down to earth he is” and that he “is known by his friends as a prankster extraordinaire.

Both of these are endearing touches in his bio, meant to lure people into his cult which was built as the prosecution proved as a criminal enterprise to feed Raniere with sex, money and power.

Could the entire DOS branding and blackmail scheme not have been part of the racketeering enterprise and just a prank extraordinaire?

If so, the joke was rather on him.

Speaking of being a prankster extraordinaire, how about this picture. used by the prosecution in his trial:

Yes, it is true – the prosecution actually showed this picture to the jury – and before lunch!