Readers: Should Mark Hildreth speak out or hold his peace?

Mark Hildreth is rumored to have left Keith Raniere, but he has said nothing one way of the other.

Here are some readers’ comments:

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Mark Hildreth does seem to be a long standing devotee of Raniere world, but seems otherwise “mostly harmless.”

Mark Hildreth is interesting. He recruited his girlfriend Kristin Kreuk in 2006, earned an orange sash by 2011, and is currently on the Jness site as a senior trainer/mentor… so he seems like a top-level NXIVM-er and a natural for Protectors of Society.

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Very Out means Mark Hildreth resigned from all his affiliation with NXIVM et. al and Keith Raniere, in protest of what was/is being done to the women of DOS.

Actor Mark Hildreth was too prideful according to Raniere so a group went to work on him to "bust his pride."

Many others have resigned in step with Mark Hildreth. Not DOS slaves but regular participants who said – NO! “This is wrong and I withdraw all my support of Executive Success Programs and all its subsidiaries.” Plain and simple, They woke up and stood up.

Mark Hildreth immediately left NXIVM too when he heard about DOS.

Mark is silent for obvious reasons. VanDouche will come after him like the little pussy he is with Clare’s money and file some bogus criminal complaints. VanDouche is a turd and all of those people who enable him with their bullshit “ethical breach” nonsense are turds by association.

Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard.

Mark is for sure not in. And doesn’t feel great that he participated in bringing other people into ESP. He is a good and thoughtful human who at the time thought he was doing the right thing. He knows know that the wool was pulled over his eyes and he is over it.

Mark Hildreth's image is still being used to promote Vanguard. No one knows why Mark is not attending NXIVM classes. Why? Reportedly he is hiding under a rock.

Mark Hildreth is a douche bag. I already thought he was an ass for getting Ms. Kreuk involved in this cult despite all of the negative information on the Internet that existed for this group well over a decade ago.

This is what happens when you follow a fellow ass for too long: “You are who your friends are.” Also, the irony cannot be more apparent. Mark Hildreth fucking another man’s wife [Emiliano Salinas’ wife Ludwika Paleta] only to have the girl you were with fuck another: “What goes around comes around.”

Keith and his minions fucked with Mark’s mind a lot, more so than most people. … What’s disappointing about Mark is he is doing nothing to help bring down the cult right now. On the plus side, at least he’s out.

Mark Hildreth is a victim. It is just not his fight to fight.

True ESP is not meant for everyone. Keith Raniere knows for whom the bells toll.

Mark Hildreth spent years in senior positions, teaching and recruiting and earning money for a cult. They used his influence and fame to do so. He was warned against NXIVM for years, there were many black signals on record but he obstinately refused to listen. We don’t have to condemn him but they morally should take responsibility for their actions.

He is also generally the type of self-aggrandizing virtue-signallers who promote right-on causes to do with diversity, third-word development and oppression. Yet here and now when he finally has a cause he is 100% part of he goes missing.

Here is Mark Hildreth singing about Las Vegas: https://www.facebook.com/mark.hildreth.14/videos/10155468348225041/

The rest of his social media is to do with vapid inspirational quotes and his new album as if nothing has happened. He hasn’t learned a thing.

Mark Hildreth and Grace Park [Conversations with Keith Raniere] have been removed from YouTube. Do you know if Hildreth and Park agreed to remain silent in exchange for getting those videos removed?

Mark Hildreth hasn’t got a successful career that could be undermined by coming out. All that would be damaged is some pride. He should step up and do the honorable thing, tell everything he knows publicly so that more pressure can be put on that psychopath Keith Raniere.

Mark is the one who took advantage of Kristin Kreuk and made NXIVM seem like a good thing. When she realized what was really going on, she got out and separated herself from the group and everyone in it….

Where did you get the idea that Mark is out? Just this past year he posted a bunch of conversations he had with Keith. He is in awe of him. You can practically see his eyes glazed over as Raniere is talking.

Mark Hildreth is a busy man. He has got a load of Elton John covers to get through.

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Grace Park, Kristin Kreuk, Mark Hildreth … are in a position to go to law enforcement and who will have inside knowledge about abuse or tax evasion. People who actually know Raniere and the Salzmans.

Celebrity members who were used for their celebrity. The highest of those three was Mark Hildreth, the most involved, and the least well known.

Mark Hildreth's image is still being used to promote Vanguard. No one knows why Mark is not attending NXIVM classes. Why? Reportedly he is hiding under a rock.

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Maybe because he makes ‘Fight the Power’ type comments or highlights other causes but has gone missing for this one. Maybe because we have a ton of Kristin Kreuk fans on here who are irrationally unhappy at him recruiting her into the cult. I don’t know and I don’t agree with the mocking but he was a senior recruiter. Probably made some decent money over 10 years. Appeared in KR propaganda videos. Is an extremely close friend of Alison Mack’s. He knows a lot of the inside workings. I appreciate that he needs time to process but when women are being starved, branded and sexually exploited, at some point, he should come out with what he knows.