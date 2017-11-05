Guest View: There’s a hole in the dam, but I got out safe

I had a conversation today about if people should speak out. Personally, I don’t think one can be bullied to speak out by words on a blog. Come on, if you’ve been through a NXIVM program, can a blog bully you?

Let’s put this into a metaphor.

Mark Hildreth's image is still being used to promote Vanguard. No one knows why Mark is not attending NXIVM classes. Why? Reportedly he is hiding under a rock.

Mark Hildreth’s image is still being used to promote Vanguard. No one knows why Mark is not attending NXIVM classes. Why? Reportedly he is hiding under a rock.

If there’s a hole in the dam, I’m helping the hole get bigger by failing to inform the owners, and their top management, about the hole. I see the hole, but say nothing for fear of the repercussions.

I also sell homes to the people who live in the city below the dam and profit off them. I know this hole is getting more dangerous, and is going to cause the dam to break at some point, but I like my profits, and the attention I’m getting from the dam owners.

I’m embarrassed to admit that I was a part of contributing to the hole in the dam, and sold houses for a profit in the city below that is now going to have massive flooding. So I save myself by leaving, and say nothing to the people in the city below.

Only the people in the city will know I was part of the problem, but the rest of the world won’t. My reputation is safe.

Keith Raniere became the Vanguar. His followers believe he can do no wrong.

Keith Raniere is the Vanguard. He will use images of people who have left the cult, as if they are still endorsing him. He’s ethical that way.

The consolation prize.

So true. A good question to ask oneself: how is my soul going to survive the damage I supported by my influence in the first place?

I also know some others will share information about the hole, so I tell myself I don’t have to. The bad news is, they won’t get to everyone in the city before the hole gets out of control.

Coming forward has a double purpose. It helps inform others of the dangers ahead, and it helps clear the soul of your participation in something you thought was intended as good, but ended up as bad.

Kristin Kreuk was used to promote the cult of Keith Raniere. She brought in Allison Mack, who, in turn, brought in other women. Kristin slipped away. Look for her under a rock, or in some creepy crevice. She's out there publicly condemning Harvey Weinstein, but ignoring the perv she personally witnessed: A man who is enslaving women and branding women on their pubic region.

Kristin Kreuk was used to promote the cult of Keith Raniere. She brought in Allison Mack, who, in turn, brought in other women. Kristin slipped away. Look for her under a rock, or in some creepy crevice. She’s out there publicly condemning Harvey Weinstein, but ignoring the perv she personally witnessed: A man who is enslaving women and branding women on their pubic region.

It’s a personal decision for everyone: do you want to cleanse your soul of your participation in this bad thing? You can’t do that by just walking away and pretending that you did not have any impact during the time you worked for the dam owners.

The upper management chose you for the value you brought to the table when you stepped in the door. They knew you had influence, they paid special attention to you, you lapped it up and were the Big Dog for a time.

When you found out the reality of what Oz was really up to, you left without being responsible and sharing with others the truth that the city was going to flood.

Now, you have some of your friend trapped inside the flooded city.

So true.

Grace Park is reportedly still in the cult. She is said to be keeping her membership in SOP. But she does not seem to want anyone to know that she is still part of the sex cult. Keith Raniere did take down her videos on his Keith Raniere Conversations however.

If you would have shared at least, you would have given them information to make another decision (they might not have chosen) but at least they would have been to make an informed decision as to whether or not to get out of the city before the flood waters covered them all up.

Really, what’s your soul worth? That’s the question to ask yourself.

Frank will share your story without using your name, if you ask him.

Stories need to be told and heard; they heal the soul.

Will Mark Hildreth ever answer questions about his role in Nxivm? it may not be important. But in our studies of Nxivm it is very revealing how people reacted to Nxivm, and its implosion. If you had recruited others into a cult and then got out and if you had an important public positions such as being a popular actor - would you speak out and denounce the cult or hide your role?

I know nothing about NXIVM. Keith? Who is that?