Readers Opine: Kristin Kreuk Should Be Held Accountable for Actions in Support of Cult

A Reader

Kristin Kreuk used to drive every week from Vancouver to Tacoma, a long four hour drive to teach NXIVM classes.

Both Vancouver and Tacoma have international airports. Flights to and from both cities are around an hour and Kreuk could definitely afford weekly plane tickets of around $250.

Why did Kreuk drive four hours instead of fly for one hour? Flying was faster and easier and very much affordable for her.

Could she have been taking money across the border from the Vancouver branch to the US?

You can’t launder money like that on a plane but you can by driving.

Also, would it be against the law for Kreuk, a Canadian citizen to coach NXIVM classes in the US without a work permit? She used to coach in Seattle and LA.

***

Kristin Kreuk certainly knows a lot more than she wants to admit. She was one of the top NXIVM coaches and used her fame to combat the bad publicity she knew the cult had. She was named in Joe O’Hara’s lawsuit, revealed by John Tighe to have been on Necker Island for a cult summit where he accused the attendees, which included Kreuk, of discussing money laundering including hiding money in the Caribbean. She was named in the Times Union expose as a cult member, where victims of Keith Raniere spoke about being raped by him as children. She stayed on in the cult teaching in LA and Albany. She claims to have left in 2013 but she was still a supporter of the cult as recently as 2015. She was in Vancouver in April/May 2015 before filming the fourth and final season of Beauty and the Beast in Toronto, where she was definitely still very much pro NXIVM. She wants to be famous and in the public eye but arrogantly wants it all her way and the CW Network is wrongly shielding her by making sure reporters don’t ask her anything about NXIVM so Kreuk can continue pretending nothing has happened.

Kreuk recruited tons of people from the CW Network. Not just actors. She even recruited her CW publicist Suzanne Gomez.





Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack put on a show to promote Keith Raniere. Note the banner in the background.

Kristin Kreuk [l] on stage with Nicki Clyne [m] and Allison Mack [r] for a recruitment/concert for Keith Raniere [note his name in the background.]

****





A Reader:

“If Kristin was talked into being a money mule once or twice (maybe even not knowing what she was transporting) then she could be manipulated to keep doing that or other things, (like not leave or not speak out) for fear of criminal culpability.”

How could she not know if she had a huge amount of money with her? As for being “manipulated”, nobody forced her to drive every week for four hours to get to the Tacoma branch. Again, she could of flown for one hour. Easier, faster and affordable. Instead she drove for four hours.

– “But on the doubting side: Do you or anyone actually know KK drove “every week from Vancouver to Tacoma?””

Yes.

– “Also, “every week” for how many weeks? It seems doubtful that a working actress would have so much free time, and a popular celebrity coaching so many classes would be known to hundreds of people…not just you”.

Her being on the television did not stop her from being a top NXIVM coach. She would of been recognised while coaching and that is partly how she helped combat the negative press the cult received. How can it be a cult if a television actress coaches for them?

Kreuk continued to coach, at least in Albany and in Los Angeles, even while filming her show Beauty and the Beast that she got in 2012. She ignored the Feb 2012 Times Union expose that exposed Keith Raniere as a paedophile. After breaking up with her boyfriend Mark Hildreth in 2013, she moved full time to Toronto where the show was filmed and she allegedly left the cult at the time. However, she did continue to be a supporter of the cult.

****

A Reader:

Pretty sure Allison Mack was fucking Keith Raniere before Kristin Kreuk allegedly left. Also, Kristin Keefe said there was not one female member around Raniere he did not have sex with. That “Pea” has posted a few times that Kreuk had sex with Raniere. Some people speculate that Pea is Lauren Salzman.

Kreuk was at least equally as involved with the cult as Mack was. Are we to believe Mack only became sexually involved with Raniere and involved with crimes in that short four year time frame from when Kreuk allegedly left in 2013 and the DOS story made public in 2017?

***

Kristin Kreuk was coaching regularly in Vancouver, Albany, Seattle and LA. She really helped build up the cult. She recruited a lot of people into the cult.

John Tighe may of wrote about Allison Mack being one of Keith Raniere’s harem members on his blog. That Pea Onyu, who may be Lauren Salzman, claimed Kreuk was “ravished” by Keith Raniere. Very possible. She was in deep. Allison Mack was not any deeper in the cult than Kreuk was. If Mack was fucking Raniere before 2013, which she probably was, Kreuk could of done so too.

She almost certainly would of known if Ally Wack was.

***

The cult should of been finished years ago. The press should of gone after them in 2012 with the Times Union expose, which revealed that Keith Raniere was a filthy pedophile scumbag cunt who raped little girls. These now adult victims came forward hoping to bring the cult down. Absolutely nothing happened.

Kristin Kreuk was named in that expose and she did not give a shit. She was still a devoted coach and recruiter. What if the press went after her in 2012/13?: “Kristin Kreuk continues to support noted pedophile”?

One of the commentors said, “In 2012-2013, Kreuk, would have been focused on Beauty and the Beast, shooting the pilot, relocating to Toronto, and working, working, working once they started filming the first season which would probably have been from July – April given most network shooting schedules.”

Despite Kreuk filming Beauty and the Beast in 2012/13, she was still coaching in Albany and LA during that time.

The Times Union expose, which named Kreuk as a member, had women come forward and talk about being raped by Raniere as children and the police report was published. Kreuk did not care. She carried on coaching. On day one of intensives, coaches, including Kreuk would tell people that NXIVM was not a cult and to ignore everything.

***

“There is a massive difference between just leaving and trying to pretend they have done nothing wrong (Kristin Kreuk) or completely ignoring their involvement (Mark Hildreth).”

Kristin Kreuk is a liar and coward. She recruited tons of females into NXIVM. She was forced by the media to make her weak statement to save her career. No acknowledgement of her role whatsoever. She wants people to think she just did a “self help” course and that was it. Now, she has the CW Network warning interviewers not to ask her about NXIVM so that she can continue pretending nothing has happened. Mark Hildreth is a coward.

– “and people who have active worked to end the situation (shutting down the locations they ran and publicly speaking out), as well as acknowledging what they have done wrong and expressing their remorse (Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmonston).”

Susan Dones shut down her location in 2009 and spoke out. NXIVM tried to ruin her. There were tons of defectors and victims. Only when Edmondson was personally affected did she leave. Mark Vicente even describes himself as a “whistleblower” on his Twitter bio, as if nobody with access to the internet knew NXIVM was a cult.

If the Feds are aware of serious crime committed by anyone in NXIVM, even defectors, then there needs to be consequences, or the law does not mean shit.

***

A Reader

The same month the Times Union expose came out [Feb. 2012], Kreuk was named in Joe O’Hara’s lawsuit against NXIVM. https://archive.org/stream/292927-ohara-v-raniere/292927-ohara-v-raniere_djvu.txt

The same month also, John Tigue released the Necker Island photographs and info of the NXIVM cult summit where he claimed the attendees, which included Kreuk, discussed money laundering, including hiding money in the Caribbean.

https://frankreport.com/2018/08/03/blast-from-the-past-john-tighe-reports-on-the-new-nxivm-board-named-in-necker-island-2010/

Kreuk broke up with her boyfriend Mark Hildreth in 2013 and moved full time to Toronto where she filmed four seasons of Beauty and the Beast and that is when she allegedly left, on very good terms and not anti-NXIVM at all.

In April/May 2015, she was in Vancouver before going back to Toronto to film the fourth and final season of Beauty and the Beast and was still very much a supporter of NXIVM.

She used her fame to promote the cult and counter the cult claims but never used her fame to speak out against the cult, because she still supported the cult. She helped build up the company massively and has a lot to be held accountable for.

***