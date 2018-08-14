Source: Mexican teens in Albany, Summer 2017 – left in a hurry

Source: Clare Bronfman brought or paid for several teen girls from Mexico while they took NXVIM classes in Albany this past summer. They seemed to be high school students. They were around all last summer and into the fall.

In November, [around the time Keith Raniere fled to Mexico] these Mexican girls left I presume to go back to Mexico. I was told they left in a big hurry – I mean as in almost at a moment’s notice. Why? I don’t know.

I remember reading in your blog some young Mexican woman went back to Mexico possibly do to some shady activity on Keith’s part and there were the teen girls from Chihuahua the year before who left rather suddenly.

What were high school age Mexican girls doing in Albany with Clare Bronfman? Was she training them for Keith or for herself?

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His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

His name is Keith Raniere. Would you trust him with your teenage daughter?