Readers on Rick Ross, Nxivm money laundering, Raniere’s talent, suicide and using Anne Frank for Pea Onyu

Besides kooks and cranks like D, who are borderline stalkers, I get emails from readers who provide useful information and offer thoughtful suggestions.

Here are few of them.





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Rick Ross, deprogramming, and Scientology

Dear Mr. Parlato,

I see that a Scientology OSA person has contacted you in order to discredit Rick Ross.

A number of years ago, I did my best to make sense out of what happened in and around the CAN case involving Ross, and I (along with a co-author) got it published in SKEPTIC magazine. Here is the link, and you will want to read pp. 40-42.

https://skent.ualberta.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/popular-press-When-Scholars-Know-Sin.pdf

As an academic, let me say that the information you are providing is very important-please keep it up. A colleague of mine plans to begin research on Nxium later this year, and she will be making extensive use of your site.

Regards,

Steve Kent PhD

Department of Sociology

University of Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta





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Dr. Kent’s article is well worth reading.

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The next email opens up an intriguing line of investigation. Perhaps some former Nxivm readers may know something about this and might care to comment. Or tell law enforcement.





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From F.

Fact, Some NXVIM employees, deposited commission checks in American accounts for Mexican citizens for a fee. Make of it what you will.

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Nxivm has allegedly had manipulative suicides. There are various opinions on this from Keith had nothing to do with the death of Gina Hutchinson and the disappearance of Kristin Snyder – to he had a direct hand in both women’s fates. Here is an email that suggest that the ominous idea of encouraging suicide is for some, and perhaps Raniere, just a game.

Suicide Pattern

Hi Frank..

Mindlist, an online discussion group.. one of the guys who regularly posted on there used the name Reggie Chan. He used to have a website that flaunted, besides lots of nasty sexual hypnotic NLP patterns to do to girls, The Suicide Pattern. Some of the boys on Mindlist also had a project going on “Building The Perfect Girlfriend.”

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This next email offers insightful thoughts about Keith Raniere, that perhaps his one true talent and his one true goal – is having sex with women and lamentably girls.

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... I saw the short Vice piece on YouTube about how you took down NXIVM cult and was impressed. You were very cool so smart, and obviously still living the good life, and you won the fight. I also respect the dogged determination it took to follow the story, learn and publicize the truth.

I am an artist and teacher… Have been following the story but was interested when I saw your part in it.

I have seen a couple of sex cults in my time…. There are other cults not based on sex, like Scientology, but often the sex cults people look like the Nexium people- thin, emaciated, haunted, tired.

I have met some men who seemed to be, for lack of a better word “Don Juans”. It looks like Raniere was that kind of guy. From what I see, that was his talent, and his need, – to control, and trap willing women into his web, like a pimp. I think the genius was a con job. I bet he engineered those [IQ] tests and results, reports of his genius.

So sad and tawdry in the end. How much can people put up with before they see the light?

I am thankful that there was someone like you around. A smart savvy adult who did not take any shit. Successful in an unusual and interesting way and very cool. I saw the … look on the Vice girl as you played the piano but even that was pretty good too. I think you are a fellow artist and I think none of those nexium assholes could be.

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Here is a question that readers might weigh in on: Is it right to use a photo of Anne Frank for Pea Onyu’s latest submission wherein she claims she was Anne Frank in a previous life?

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From G:

Why did you allow a photo of Anne Frank to be used? Didn’t that girl suffer enough? Don’t sully Ann with this NXIVM scum.





