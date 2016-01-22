Readers comments: ‘To be spiritual you have to have God in your life’

Readers recent comments:

“Spiritual”? This guy? ROFL. To be spiritual you have to have God in your life as your conscience motivator. This fool shows in the way he behaves he doesn’t give damn about God.

He’s nothing but a dirty old pervert. There’s nothing wrong with sex within limits, but he’s just a horny teenager trapped inside the body of fifty-five year old man.

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Jness is short for “Junk” ness. The only ness these people know is selfish-ness.

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Raniere blows through other people’s money without conscience. He’s a douche bag.

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Of the Hollywood people, I see Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne of the actresses are still heavily involved in NXIVM, Allison Mack lives near Raniere and is an actual Jness leader, and Nicki Clyne also lives there too. I wonder if they are sleeping with Raniere too. Eww! But I don’t see Kristin Kreuk involved anywhere, at least recently.

Also, isn’t Sarah Edmondson an actress and head trainer/coach of the NXIVM center in Vancouver, CA. Mark Hildreth is guy and an actor heavily involved, and Mark Vicente is a director of movies and head trainer/coach of NXIVM centers in Los Angels and co-owns the center in Vancouver with Sarah Edmondson.

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So Raniere is inspired by The Mule as a character that he has an affinity for and wants to possibly be like? It fits since Raniere’s been accused of running a mind-control type cult by Rick Ross and psychomanipulative powers are The Mule’s thing.