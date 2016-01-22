Reader: you’re not worthy to clean the dust off Raniere’s feet

A reader writes:

Your attacks on Keith Raniere are beginning to pall on intelligent readers. We would ignore you altogether but your posts are being tweeted and emailed to a lot of innocent people. There are persons you may be preventing from accessing Vanguard’s teachings because they are being influenced by your unfit assessment of him.

Even if you can’t understand it, with your puritan views of sex and morality, if Vanguard chose to teach Prefect’s daughters in a certain way, just how do you – a cretin compared to Vanguard – get to judge that?

How do you know these two lovely and spiritually advanced women were not able to grow immeasurably through their contact with Vanguard in a close and intimate setting?

Both of these young women have risen high in the estimation of their peers. Both have lived unblemished lives. Both have given their heart, soul, mind and body to their spiritual master.

You are fond of condemning the fact that some of Vanguard’s followers like to quote Gandhi as if that is somehow condemnatory. You might want to consider that Gandhi’s sons were failures and that Vanguard is far higher spiritually than Gandhi.

Look at the results. Prefect’s daughters are angels. He has a wonderful group of spiritually enlightened devotees. Consider that next time you choose to blaspheme someone who you are not fit to clean the dust off his feet or Prefect’s feet either.