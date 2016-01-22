Mexico Facebook posts about ‘gringo charlatán’ Raniere





This is the Bing translation from the Spanish Jan. 9, 2016 post from the Facebook of Los Gastos Pendejos [the original Spanish is below]





NXIVM is a cult founded by a charlatan gringo and swindler, Keith Raniere,Scientology–like what is said below is supported on the links displayed below.

The son of Carlos Salinas de Gortario, Emiliano (the “previous”), and JulianLebaron who walks with Gilberto Lozano and Sicily are involved to the flip-flopsin the NXIVM and seemingly do everything they order them the such Rainere.The financing of Lozano, LeBaron, Sicily, Wallace, Maria Elena Morera, etc.,comes from Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

Rainere and Emiliano Salinas and Yuriria Sierra are involved in an attempted abduction of four opposition to NXIVM.

Rainere is a kind of Rasputin of illiterate Mexican politicians who apparently any gringo charlatan shielding them. The third part of the operations of NXIVM already engage in Mexico. For the good of the Republic would be banned to the NXIVM for being a criminal organization.

SHARE AND DISSEMINATE THIS INFORMATION PLEASE. These sectarians are like cockroaches. You turn the light and began to chase. There balconear them and expose them.

Here is detailed the previous connection Emiliano Salinas with the orate Keith Rainere http://www.animalpolitico.com/…/20…/02/09/vanguard-region-4/

As the previous Emiliano Salinas wants Daddy to inherit it to Mexico

http://www.jornada.unam.mx/2012/04/23/opinion/008o1pol





As Emiliano Salinas try to kidnap four opposing women Rainere

http://www.blogdeizquierda.com/…/hijo-de-carlos-salinas-de-…





Carlos Salinas de Gortari as the Chupacabra controls Gilberto Lozano, JavierSicilia, Wallace, etc.

http://www.lanuevarepublica.org/…/salinas-de-gortari-y-los…/





The secrets for NXIVM, article in English which explains the dark history of Rainere: http://www.timesunion.com/…/ar…/Secrets-of-NXIVM-2880885.php





The company through which the previous Emiliano Salinas invests the money that Rob his father: http://www.prorsuscapital.com/home.php





American journalist says that Yuriria Sierra was going to help the previous to help kidnap the four opposing women

Rainere:http://www.blogdeizquierda.com/…/periodista-americano-invol…





The hairs of the Mule on Gilberto Lozano:

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/…





The foundation that the previous Emiliano Salinas manages to “fight againstviolence”: http://www.inlakech.mx





Organizations that orate Rainere controls:

http://www.keithraniere.com/organizations.php

Where he is explained that NXIVM seminars are for “weak mind“:http://malditosmuchachos.blogspot.com/…/esp-executive-succe…





The sect NXIVM in Mexico web site: http://www.espmexico.com/





Mario Quijano Pavón

INGAPE





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NXIVM es una secta similar a la cientologia fundada por un gringo charlatán y estafador, Keith Raniere, Lo que se afirmara a continuación está sustentado en los enlaces que se muestran mas abajo.

El hijo de Carlos Salinas de Gortario, Emiliano (el “chupacabritas”), y Julian Lebaron que anda con Gilberto Lozano y Sicilia están metidos hasta las chanclas en eso del NXIVM y aparentemente hacen todo lo que les ordene el tal Rainere. El financiamiento de Lozano, LeBaron, Sicilia, Wallace, Maria Elena Morera, etc., proviene de Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

Rainere y Emiliano Salinas y Yuriria Sierra están involucrados en un intento de secuestro de cuatro opositoras a NXIVM.

Rainere es una especie de Rasputín de los analfabetas políticos mexicanos a los que aparentemente cualquier gringo charlatan los apantalla. La tercera parte de las operaciones de NXIVM ya se dedican a México. Por el bien de la republica habría que prohibir al NXIVM por ser una organización criminal.

COMPARTAN Y DIFUNDAN ESTA INFORMACION POR FAVOR. Estos sectarios son como las cucarachas. Prendes la luz y empiezan a corretear. Hay que balconearlos y exponerlos.

Aquí se detalla la conexión del chupacabritas Emiliano Salinas con el orate Keith Rainere http://www.animalpolitico.com/…/20…/02/09/vanguard-region-4/

Como el chupacabritas Emiliano Salinas quiere que su papi le herede a México

http://www.jornada.unam.mx/2012/04/23/opinion/008o1pol

Como Emiliano Salinas intento secuestrar a cuatro mujeres opositoras a Rainere

http://www.blogdeizquierda.com/…/hijo-de-carlos-salinas-de-…

Como el chupacabras Carlos Salinas de Gortari controla a Gilberto Lozano, Javier Sicilia, Wallace, etc.

http://www.lanuevarepublica.org/…/salinas-de-gortari-y-los…/

Los secretos de NXIVM, articulo en ingles donde se explican los oscuros antecedentes de Rainere: http://www.timesunion.com/…/ar…/Secrets-of-NXIVM-2880885.php

La empresa a través de que el chupacabritas Emiliano Salinas invierte el dinero que robo su padre: http://www.prorsuscapital.com/home.php

Periodista norteamericano afirma que Yuriria Sierra iba a ayudar al chupacabritas a ayudar a secuestrar a las cuatro mujeres opositoras a Rainere:http://www.blogdeizquierda.com/…/periodista-americano-invol…

Los pelos de la mula sobre Gilberto Lozano:

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/…

La fundación que el chupacabritas Emiliano Salinas maneja para “luchar contra la violencia”: http://www.inlakech.mx

Organizaciones que el orate Rainere controla:

http://www.keithraniere.com/organizations.php

Donde se explica que los seminarios de NXIVM son para “débiles mentales”: http://malditosmuchachos.blogspot.com/…/esp-executive-succe…

Sitio web de la secta NXIVM en México: http://www.espmexico.com/

Mario Quijano Pavón

INGAPE