Raniere stories being tweeted





Without really trying the stories published on the website and republished in my newspapers, the Niagara Falls Reporter and Artvoice are being tweeted by various interested parties.





Here are some samples.

Buffalo Chronicle ‏@BnChronicleJan 16

NXIVM’s relentless pursuit of enemies http://buffalochronicle.com/2016/01/16/nxivms-relentless-pursuit-of-enemies/ …

























8:42 PM – 15 Jan 2016

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NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoJan 15

http://frankreport.com/2016/01/15/kristin-keeffes-shocker-email-to-nxivm-attorneys-re-ranieres-crimes/ … Kristin Keeffe – former inner circle member – detailing unscrupulous activities of #nxivm and its leader in letter.



















6:12 PM – 14 Jan 2016

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Buffalo Buzz ‏@Buffalo_buzzJan 14

Cult of NXIVM Series Part 8: The Relentless Pursuit of Enemies: NXIVM leader Keith Raniere made it clear that for… http://m.tbnn.it/DH41l5













2:57 PM – 14 Jan 2016

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” data-component-context=”tweet” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”> Rick Alan Ross ‏@RickAlanRossJan 14









3:11 AM – 14 Jan 2016

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Cult Of NXIVM Series Part 8: The Relentless Pursuit Of Enemies… http://fb.me/4EPZDphaz



















7:39 PM – 9 Jan 2016

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MediaMonarchy.com ‏@mediamonarchyJan 9

#HolyHexes: Tax Evasion by Raniere, NXIVM?; Dones Deposition Reviewed Part #1 http://bit.ly/1OYVHLi via #CultNewsNetwork

















3:43 PM – 9 Jan 2016

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Rick Alan Ross ‏@RickAlanRossJan 9









2:56 PM – 9 Jan 2016

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Tax Evasion by Raniere, NXIVM?; Dones Deposition Reviewed Part #1… http://fb.me/V5zATzDt

















3:07 PM – 7 Jan 2016

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Rick Alan Ross ‏@RickAlanRossJan 7

Cult of NXIVM Series Part 7: “Don’t Call me ‘Papa’”… http://fb.me/486OPC2Tj

















12:39 PM – 7 Jan 2016

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Buffalo Buzz ‏@Buffalo_buzzJan 7

Cult of NXIVM Series Part 7: “Don’t Call Me ‘Papa'”: Every December more than a billion people celebrate the birth… http://m.tbnn.it/DCcr02

















5:55 AM – 7 Jan 2016

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#YAMECANSE29, 30,etc ‏@lauritamo22Jan 7

Hijo de Salinas pertenece a secta NXIVM y podría evadir impuestos, señala reporte: http://bit.ly/1mEQMsS

















5:10 AM – 7 Jan 2016

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Victor Hernandez ‏@toliroJan 7

Hijo de Salinas pertenece a secta NXIVM y podría evadir impuestos, señala reporte http://dlvr.it/DCSdDy





















7:45 PM – 6 Jan 2016

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Comicmatters ‏@comicmattersJan 6

Cult of NXIVM Series Part 7: “Don’t Call me ‘Papa’” – http://Niagarafallsreporter.com http://ift.tt/1OBvgiW

















8:00 AM – 6 Jan 2016

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” data-mentions=”salinasemiliano” data-component-context=”tweet” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”> kirsten zimmerman ‏@kirstenzimzimJan 4









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8:07 PM – 4 Jan 2016

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Cult of NXIVM Part 6: Raniere and the Bronfmans try to buy the Dalai Lama – Niagara Falls Reporter http://www.niagarafallsreporter.com/cult-of-nxivm-part-6-raniere-and-the-bronfmans-try-to-buy-the-dalai-lama/ …





















8:54 AM – 4 Jan 2016

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Victor Hernandez ‏@toliroJan 4

NXIVM: LA SECTA ENQUISTADA EN LA CUPULA DE LA POLITICA MEXICANA http://goo.gl/fb/dSpL9p #ingape #pomponio

















8:37 AM – 4 Jan 2016

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6:05 PM – 17 Jan 2016

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NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoJan 17

@allisonmack https://tinyurl.com/gtd4uvq Oh Ally is that what your fraud of a #nxivm leader tells waving his hands among the women of his harem?

















8:31 AM – 4 Jan 2016

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Victor Hernandez ‏@toliroJan 4

NXIVM: LA SECTA ENQUISTADA EN LA CUPULA DE LA POLITICA MEXICANA http://dlvr.it/DB3h0W









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8:35 AM – 3 Jan 2016

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Victor Hernandez ‏@toliroJan 3

@YuririaSierra debe aclarar lo que señala el periodista Brendan Lyons sobre el caso NXIVM http://www.blogdeizquierda.com/2016/01/periodista-americano-involucra-yuriria.html …

























7:17 AM – 3 Jan 2016

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NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfoJan 3

http://frankreport.com/category/nxivm-and-bronfmans./ … Frank Parlato seemingly takes over John Tighes blog pseudo function to expose #nxivm cult like behaviors.

















6:07 PM – 2 Jan 2016

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” data-mentions=”EMILIANOSALINAS” data-component-context=”tweet” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”> NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfo10 Dec 2015













11:46 AM – 10 Dec 2015

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Keith Raniere the massive fraud and his harem #nxivm http://artvoice.com/issues/v14n49/nxivm ….

















11:38 AM – 7 Dec 2015

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NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfo7 Dec 2015

#nxivm #KeithRaniere massive conman #sarabronfman #clarebronfman enablers of massive conman http://tinyurl.com/pvz7amk





















12:56 PM – 2 Jan 2016

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Kikka Roja ☭ Compa ‏@kikkarojaJan 2

el hijo de salinas de gortari delincuente emiliano salinas secuestrador de una secta satanica NXIVM http://fb.me/4C3laxHQk

















12:24 PM – 2 Jan 2016

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3:00 PM – 23 Dec 2015

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” data-component-context=”tweet” data-you-follow=”false” data-follows-you=”false” data-you-block=”false”>Exhaustive Post ‏@exhaustivepostJan 20













10:32 AM – 20 Jan 2016

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#multilevelmarketing Cult of NXIVM Part 9: A Boiling Pot of Poison Stew – http://Niagarafallsreporter.com http://ow.ly/3ak5i6





















8:32 AM – 25 Dec 2015

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NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfo25 Dec 2015

#nxivm Raniere lies, makes up story, fathers a child with Kristin Keefe who left the cult last year. Ouch! https://tinyurl.com/zxs2mxv



















8:12 PM – 23 Dec 2015

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NXIVMInfo ‏@NXIVMInfo23 Dec 2015

http://dlvr.it/D59QDC #nxivm tries to buy credibility via Dali Lama using Bronfman money and fails miserably.

















3:00 PM – 23 Dec 2015

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MediaMonarchy.com ‏@mediamonarchy23 Dec 2015

#HolyHexes: Cult of NXIVM Part 6: Raniere and the Bronfmans try to buy the Dalai Lama http://bit.ly/1QMN8tc via #CultNewsNetwork













1:31 PM – 20 Dec 2015

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Exhaustive Post ‏@exhaustivepost20 Dec 2015

#multilevelmarketing Why do people criticize Keith Raniere? – Artvoice (blog) http://ow.ly/39gliv













3:32 PM – 19 Dec 2015

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George Roberts ‏@RobertsFOREX19 Dec 2015

Clare (left) and Sara (right) Bronfman believe everything Keith Raniere tells them. He said they lost $65.6 mi… http://bit.ly/1S0yeiw

















8:47 PM – 17 Dec 2015

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George Roberts ‏@RobertsFOREX17 Dec 2015

Keith Raniere advised the Bronfmans to invest in the commodities futures market. He also handled the investmen… http://bit.ly/1lVgcSE



