If Tweeting equaled action, NXIVM devotees would save the world
Posting pictures of Buddha and Einstein, quoting Gandhi and Martin Luther King, talking about world peace and the ethics of vegetarianism, the devotees of Keith Raniere have taken to tweeting their healing thoughts of love and peace.
Here is a small sample:
Pamela Cafritz@PamelaCafritz Jan 18
There is greatness in all of us and a human in every leader.
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Humanity: “Nothing is at last sacred but the integrity of your own mind.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson, Self-Reliance
Sara Bronfman on stage praising Keith Raniere.
So go play.. and discover your own capacity to imagine..! @GreatestQuotes “Imagination rules the world.” – Napoleon Bonaparte
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So true <3 @GoBeyondDuality I have found that among its other benefits, giving liberates the soul of the giver. Maya Angelou
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@BrainyQuote We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools. #MLKDay #QOTD #peace
Sara Bronfman @sarabronfman 11 Dec 2015
Can u imagine feeling compassion for pple who killed your family? Friends recommended this power… http://fb.me/25p7QFxWH
Be kind to you! http://ow.ly/i/fS1xo
Nicki Clyne @nickiclyne Jan 10
where there’s a rainbow, there’s an instagram of a rainbow https://www.instagram.com/p/BAY3k53MkXa/
Allison Mack @allisonmack 13 Dec 2015
.@PignetSarah to write more! Reach more people, share my vision and values with the world
Lauren Salzman
Lauren Salzman @juanasadiccion 22 Mar 2012
Calling All Carnivores: my comment on #NYTimes contest of the same name seeking ethical reasons for a carnivorous diet: http://goo.gl/BUZ1L
Lauren Salzman @juanasadiccion 20 Mar 2012
Tell Us Why It’s Ethical to Eat Meat: A Contest: http://nyti.ms/GD7Y95 via @faroukrm #awesome #nytimescontest #whyitsethicaltoeatmeat
Lauren Salzman @juanasadiccion 23 Feb 2012
“When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” #JimiHendrix #quotes
Is bacon dangerous? The science behind food trends
Mark Hildreth @hildrethmark 27 Jul 2015
A good reminder…Every day is a good day. http://ow.ly/Q7SlN
I added a video to a @YouTube playlist http://youtu.be/XvS9UhYqV5c?a Steve Blank on Hubris, Passion and What it Really Takes to be a Great
Edgar Boone@eboones 14 Dec 2015
Are You A Slave? The Path To Freedom: http://www.edgarboone.com/notes-on-life/2015/12/14/are-you-a-slave …
Ask anyone who follows Keith Raniere how many lawsuits Buddha had against treated his enemies and what kind of confidentiality agreement Buddha required from students and how much he charged them before he would teach them. Ask him also how many women accused Buddha of rape.