Reader: Working Families Party Conduit Bronfmans use to funnel money

We received this note from a reader:

The Working Families Party (WFP) is the conduit that Sarah and Clare Bronfman have used to funnel money to Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares. It is also the conduit that several members of their family have used to funnel money to a wide variety of political candidates: e.g., Hillary Clinton; Bill DeBlasio; etc.

With all of the cash that Keith Raniere has on hand – and with the high-level contacts that NXIVM now has in Democratic circles (e.g., Richard Mays) – they may also be making political contributions that way.

Those, of course, will be virtually impossible to trace.

Clare and Sara Bronfman are not adverse to making political contributions - if they can purchase "justice." Some say that translates as punishing Keith Raniere's enemies.

Clare and Sara Bronfman are not adverse to making political contributions – if they can purchase “justice.” Some say that translates as punishing Keith Raniere’s enemies.

An earlier message from this same correspondent who wrote the above read: “Eric Schneiderman, the New York State Attorney General ,(is) dependent on the Working Families Party for his political funding and infrastructure.”