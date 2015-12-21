Reader: Relative trapped inside NXIVM

Another note from a reader: Worried about relative trapped inside NXIVM

I have been reading your articles about NXIVM. My —— is one of the NXIVM members and I think she is so brain washed. She doesn’t have the brain capacity to break away…. what will happen to her if she doesn’t?

I think she is involved in a lot of their ——- activities so I am guessing she would be facing numerous charges?

I am trying to decide whether or not to send her your article, but I am guessing everyone from NXIVM is probably reading them.

Thanks for your hard work, and I sure would love to see “Vanguard” rot in jail!!

Yes, they have def. messed up a lot of lives. I don’t know if my —– will talk to you or not, her email is ——-

Good luck to you.