Keeffe: Criminal acts of Raniere and Co.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman: She committed tax fraud for Raniere, Kristin Keeffe said.

Since we are getting steadily increasing traffic at this website – and not just from ex NXIVM and perhaps present NXIVM members, but, through the publication of my two Western New York newspapers, of the Cult of NXIVM series, a growing body of readers who are interested, some say fascinated. with the inner working of a potentially sex/crime cult with a bizarre, hypocritical, vengeful, possibly sinister leader – who fools scores of bedazzled women.

For NXIVM watchers, the following may be old hat. But for our growing number of newcomers we want to touch a little more on the alleged criminality of the Raniere/Bronfman (alleged) criminal enterprise to put it all in perspective:

Here is another extract from the March 24, 2015, recorded phone conversation of Kristin Keeffe and Barbara Bouchey, two-ex NIXVM inner circle members – and quite candidly – at one time – part of Raniere’s harem:

Kristin: I did a series of emails to Clare (NXIVM Member, Clare Bronfman), Nancy (NXIVM President, Nancy Salzman), and Emiliano (NXVIM Member and son of previous Mexican President Carlos Salinas), and a few other people …. from the perspective of, this is what you did and this is why I left, and this is going to come out. I was warning them, and advising them from a place of compassion – like I know Keith (Raniere) made you do these things…. I even emailed Keith a couple times. ….. Keith, Nancy, Emiliano, and Clare are the heart of the foundation, the money, and the operations. All three of them have done criminal acts, but none of them knew what the others had done. Clare did the stuff getting the financial records, Nancy hid the money and did the tax fraud, and Emiliano set up the scheme to get you (Bouchey) and Toni (Natalie, another ex-girlfriend of Raniere’s) thrown in a Mexican prison. But, none of them knew what the other two did…. So, I addressed all three of them repeatedly about what all three of them did, and I cc’d all the NXIVM attorneys….. And, I said, look you have to each get your own independent counsel to evaluate your own liability in this situation. Because, I also wanted to notice the attorneys, because they have a legal duty to advise them especially in receipt of that knowledge that each of them would have to get their own independent attorneys, because there’s a huge conflict of interest between NXIVM, Nancy, and Clare. Then obviously also with Emiliano, because, even if they didn’t know what Emiliano was doing – they’re culpable for Emiliano’s actions, because he’s on the executive board. …. they’re all liable for each other’s actions as part of the criminal conspiracy whether they knew about them or not.”

More to follow