Kristin Keeffe on Raniere: ‘Look at his fucking life. He’s so lazy’!

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman

There are many gems found in the transcript of the March 24, 2015 recorded phone call between Barbara Bouchey and Kristin Keeffe, two former inner circle members of NXIVM, both of whom were sexually involved with NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and later fled from him.

One of the these gems is an anecdote Keeffe tells about Raniere and what she said about him to his assistant, Nancy Salzman, president of NXIVM.

As context, Keeffe was explaining to Bouchey how, in 2012, Raniere dropped the ball on a civil litigation (in a case alleging computer trespass of NXIVM’s password protected website) by allowing the statute of limitations to expire.

No matter, according to Keeffe, Raniere would simply have Clare Bronfman, who is in charge of operations for NXIVM, perjure herself about the date of discovery of the computer trespass – which is when the statute of limitations begins to run.

In Keeffe’s phone call with Bouchey, she tells how she went to Raniere when she found out he let the time lapse and said to him, “‘Are you kidding me? This was the one thing you had to do all year long….. You blew this, you lost this case, there’s no case. You blew it on statute of limitations.’

“Then, I went to Nancy (Salzman), I tried to deprogram Nancy, but I had to always go light, because I didn’t want to out myself as being onto Keith….. I was always walking that line between trying to point these things out without outing myself completely as a dissident. … I went to Nancy and I said, ‘Look at his fucking life. He’s so lazy, he can’t get anything done, all he does is spend all day long fucking around with women, walking around the neighborhood, playing fucking volleyball, and giving speeches…. This is the one fucking thing he had to do…. He’s asking us to sacrifice our lives doing this work we hate, going after his ex-girlfriends, and what the fuck is he doing? He’s doing nothing!…’

“(T)here was a point when I went to Nancy and said, ‘It’s like being a fitness fanatic does not make a person a renunciate.’ She was drinking coffee and she literally spit out the coffee laughing, she was like, ‘You’re right!’ ….

“So, Keith later came back to me and said, ‘Oh, well, we’ve overcome (the statute of limitations) because the attorneys came up with a strategy….’ Keith lied to me about that. I never would have participated in that, because I of all people knew it was a lie, and I made a big stink about it being a lie as an example of his incompetence, and they fucking filed it anyway! I mean, understand that civil complaint is completely, provably, perjurious, and fraudulent, and a malicious prosecution. They state in that complaint that they discovered the trespass in early 2012, when they discovered it in early and late 2011…. “

Summing up, Keeffe adds, “He’s got everything exactly the way he wants it. This is exactly how he wants his life to be. He doesn’t care about the shit. He’s not trying to succeed; he’s trying to enslave.”

“Obviously, this man is not enlightened!’ Keeffe said of Raniere in 2015, a point she tried to make with Salzman in 2012.