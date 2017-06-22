Reader: Why are recruitment efforts tough for salesmen of the teachings of Raniere?

A reader takes the time to write:

It has been implied that: ESP and JNESS recruiting in the Albany area has been difficult: for a long time because local press like the Times-Union, Metroland, and blogs like SaratogaInDecline got the message out about Keith Raniere long ago.

For a while, the Tacoma Washington center compensated. Why Tacoma? Because there was a cultic community centered on J.Z.Knight who claimed to channel an entity that called itself Ramtha, and who ran Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment. Knight funded Mark Vicente’s production “What the (Bleep) Do We Know ” which is an entertaining and high-production-value bundle of nonsense. Vicente seems to have bought into Ramtha for a while. But like many Ramtha devotees, Vicente found the Tacoma center’s pitch that Raniere was the true savior of Humanity more compelling.

Vicente then persuaded young actress Sarah Edmondson from Vancouver Canada that the Tacoma ESP center would help her as much as (he perceived) it helped him. She became a regular commuter to Tacoma to absorb as much of Raniere’s teachings as she could.

The Tacoma ESP center imploded when the operators, Susan Dones and Kim Woolhouse, learned that Raniere was boffing every woman within reach in Albany. (Raniere later sued them both into bankruptcy).

ESP Albany tried to revive the Tacoma center without Dones and Woolhouse, but in vain. It ultimately closed down.

But both Vicente and Edmondson remained believers in Raniere’s teachings. Edmondson started an ESP cemter in her native Vancouver, and Vicente started an ESP center in Los Angeles.

ESP Albany ran “Intensives” in many cifies around the US and the world by renting hotel conference rooms. In Mexico City, it struck a mother lode. The ESP message seems to resonate well in over-priviledged young adults, and in Mexico it enticed children of privileged families, and they recruited more like themselves. So ESP Mexico is a major feeder into the Raniere world.

There are some reports that in both Canada and Mexico, ESP stidents who pay many thousands in tuition are reported to US tax authorities to have have been given scholarships. This allows their tuition payments to be imported to Albany as tax-free cash.

The recruiting for ESP has been primarily through the Mexico, Vancouver Canada (Edmondson), and Los Amgeles (Vicente) centers for quite a while, because the Albany area had been poisoned by the press.

The JNESS women’s program was designed to feed into ESP. There is a JNESS sisterhood associated with every ESP center, but there are some in places with no ESP center, even New Zealand.

We have been learning on Frank Report about the perverse Dominus-Servus master-slave pubic-branding direction that the Raniere world has taken women from JNESS.

To their credit, it has been reported in Frank Report that Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente have closed down the Vancouver and Los Angeles centers of ESP after the revelations about Dominus-Servus.

However it appears that Lauren Salzman is still trying to salvage a new San Francisco center of ESP, claiming that her pubic branding is no big deal.

Good luck with that.

What do our host’s sources know about the status of Mexico? San Francisco? Albany?

Warning: this is not an authentic picture. This is an artist conception of secret DOS training at the home of Nancy Salzman.

Warning: this is not an authentic picture. This is an artist conception of secret DOS training at the home of Nancy Salzman.