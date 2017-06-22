Lauren Salzman in quandary on how to explain Raniere and DOS

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

Lauren Salzman appears to be presenting contradictory information to students of Executive Success Programs on the role of Keith Raniere in the secret women’s group called DOS [Dominant Over Submissive].

Based on multiple reports, she is telling some that Mr. Raniere has nothing to do with DOS. Its formation and all its practices were created and executed by women.

She is telling others that Mr. Raniere is the guiding force behind DOS.

Whether or not Mr. Raniere is involved, he is there in spirit since his initials appear on the hot iron brands of several dozen women who are members of DOS.

Miss Salzman herself is branded on her pubic region with Mr. Raniere’s initials, according to sources.

She admitted this week to students in San Francisco to being branded, but has been reticent to admit she has been sexually involved with Mr. Raniere.

According to sources, Mr. Raniere teaches that lying to people for the sake of a noble mission is justified. He compares lying about his teachings to keep them secret to a lie told to Nazi’s about hiding Jews in one’s own basement.

Over the years, as women came forward to publicly say that Mr. Raniere has had sex with his female students, Miss Salzman has acted as his defender denying to students that Mr. Raniere has ever had sex with any of his female students.

One source said Miss Salzman herself has had sex with Mr. Raniere.

“She’s fucking Keith or has fucked Keith and wants to have his baby; so she’ll do anything she can to protect Keith,” the source said.

Another sources, who witnessed interactions between Mr. Raniere and Miss Salzman when she was a teenage girl, said Mr. Raniere groomed her to have sex from the day he met her mother, Nancy Salzman, around 1998, when Miss Salzman was about 19 years old.

Sisters in earnest: Left Michelle Salzman with her sister Lauren Salzman. Both sisters are said to have been groomed by Mr. Raniere since their teen years. Both women are members of DOS, the secretive master - slave group that practices human branding and the threat of blackmailing women to keep the organization secret.

Sisters in earnest: Left Michelle Salzman with her sister Lauren Salzman. Both sisters are said to have been groomed by Mr. Raniere since their teen years. Both women are members of DOS, the secretive master – slave group that practices human branding and the threat of blackmailing women to keep the organization secret.

Next to Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman is the true leader of Executive Success Programs since she funds the operations. She is said to be a member of DOS.

Watch his hand as a clue to how he distracts students' attention from their wrong thinking and substitutes his own better thinking into their grateful minds.

Keith Raniere is the only man in DOS. Although Lauren Salzman tells some students that he has no involvement. Miss Salzman does have a brand on her pubic region with Mr. Raniere’s initials.

L-r Slave and master. Lauren Salzman and her master Allison Mack.

L-r Slave and master. Lauren Salzman and now emaciated former TV actress Allison Mack. In addition to having Mr. Raniere’s initials branded on her pubic region, Miss Salzman also has the initials of Miss Mack on her brand. Miss Mack is Miss Salzman’s slave master in DOS. Students who are confused about Miss Salzman’s contradictory messages about whether or not Mr. Raniere is actively involved in DOS might consider asking Miss Salzman to show her branding to them and explain what the initials ‘K-R- A-M’ signify.

Miss Salzman joined Executive Success Programs in 1998 and became the company’s youngest regional VP. She has been on ESP’s Executive Board since 2001.

She oversees multiple teams responsible for the development, implementation and ongoing facilitation of training programs and standards.

She travels throughout North and South America as well as Europe, training people in the teachings of Mr. Raniere.

According to her bio published on the Executive Success Programs website She is also ‘working with and studying under Keith Raniere to create a new, experiential performance art process geared to move audiences through a deeply introspective, interactive philosophical inquiry.”

The bio concludes with “Her passion for helping others, her enthusiasm in pursuing her own personal growth and her desire to make Rational Inquiry® accessible to the world have made her an inspiring figure to all who know her.”