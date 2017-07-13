Reader wants to know: “Is Allison Mack going psycho?”

A reader asks: “Is Allison Mack going through some sort of psychotic event”? She posted a bizarre set of tweets, tweeting to no one and responding to herself. Check the image below

Answer:

It may seem strange that Allison Mack is tweeting to herself.

But she is a unique woman.

She heads a secret master-slave organization [DOS] that hot iron [cattle-style] brands women on their pubic region with her initials and her own slave master’s initials.

She is reportedly on a 500 calorie per day diet.

She is on a readiness drill 24-hours per day, 7-days per week. The drill is for her to awaken at Keith Raniere’s call [within 60 seconds] or be punished.

She was once a beloved TV actress, who retired at the peak of her career to be a servant of a man who calls himself Vanguard [Mr. Raniere].

Mr. Raniere, the man she follows and obeys without question, claims to be “the smartest man in the world”, a claim is based on a take-home IQ test. He lost $65.6 million of his followers’ money in commodities investments. He spent about $50 million in losing litigation [35 lawsuits]. He has sexual relations with dozens of his women followers [including Miss Mack] despite having erectile dysfunction. He tells his women-slaves that his erectile dysfunction is caused by their being too heavy – which is why they go on they 500 calorie/day diets. Yet, he will not allow them to have sexual relations with other men because it will disturb his spiritual vibrations.

Allison has left her acting career and now lives in Clifton Park, NY to be near Vanguard.

Psycho? Oh I don’t know. Could we just agree to call her unusual?

He took over the training of Allison Mack and guided her career.

Some readers are trying to say Allison Mack has gone psycho. The above is not an authentic photo. Instead, it’s a work of art entitled “Let Me Brand You My Pretty” – and used in a fictitious manner. Any behavioral resemblance to actual persons living in Clifton Park, NY or actual or fictional events contained in the 1959 Alfred Hitchcock film Psycho is purely coincidental.

Critics are saying Miss Mack will do anything to help Keith Raniere overcome his present discomfiture including purchasing for him Viagra. This is a real photo entitled "That's One Skinny Chick." or She'd look really fine with about 10 more pounds.". One of our wags added this tag line: "Am I skinny enough Vanguard for you to overcome your erectile dysfunction? If not how much more weight do I need to lose to cure my ethical breach for you to help me erect my self confidence?"

Critics are saying Miss Mack will do anything to help Keith Raniere overcome his present discomfiture including purchasing ahim Viagra. This is a real photo entitled “That’s One Skinny Chick.” or “She’d look really fine with about 10 more pounds.”. or “I’ve seen #2 Pencils thicker than her neck.”

Someone added this tag line: “Am I skinny enough Vanguard for you to overcome your erectile dysfunction? If not how much more weight do I need to lose to cure my ethical breach”. Or “Won’t you help me erect some self confidence?”

Viagra and Levitra last for about four hours (though recent studies suggest some benefit for up to about 10 hours). But even granting Viagra extended benefit, Cialis still works much longer. In Europe, it’s marketed as “the weekend pill.” One dose and a man gets an erection boost for three days. But will it work on a Vanguard?