More Readers Question: Any new DOS slaves?

A Reader asks “Any new Slaves to be named?” Any of The Knife people? Julie Berry-Lopes Gabriella Saulsbery Lisa Reiders Rose Chippone Tina Stausholm Maryann Treffers [Name Redacted] Marisa Zaragoza Kristin Ohlander Maja Milgkovic Lauren McConnell

The answer is “Yes.” We will be revealing new DOS slaves within 24 hours.

Another Reader asks: “Is there anything new about DOS? I think that is why many people are reading this site. Some recent posts are kinda old news.”

Answer: Please keep in mind that we have thousands of new readers who do not know the old stories. They are still trying to get their heads around the amazing craziness that is Raniere-world.

The DOS stories are stimulating, educational and thought provoking. And for those who know Keith Raniere, they are unsurprising and completely believable. But you must understand there are those who find it hard to believe that anyone is branding slaves in the old fashion way [isn’t there a more modern way to brand slaves?] and so reading the old stories [which are new to them] help them understand and believe in the true actions of that brilliance that is Keith Raniere.

It is also important to prevent them from chuckling out loud at him.

You may find this hard to believe but some people laugh at him – or even his name – Vanguard.

Here is an example of the contumely Mr. Raniere provokes.

Another reader:

Hmmm…Wonder why “the world’s smartest man” hasn’t just changed his own name to get a fresh start? I guess changing all those record books is just too big a task for him to take on.

Maybe we can help him out by suggesting some options for him to consider. Here’s mine: Sy Kopath

May we suggest changing both the name Keith Raniere and his title of Vanguard for less damaging Google results. How about:

OUR SUGGESTIONS: Vanguard replacements:

Mister Love

Lord Brain

Dr. Hurt

Perv

Suggested Keith Raniere name changes

James Grossweiner.

Dick Power

Rick Titball

Dick Felt

Dick Thrasher

Dick Pound

[or since he loves 12 year old girls]

Moe Lester

And while we’re at it. here’s a nice Fiji Island name change for Clare Bronfman:

Sue H. Yoo

or if it sounds too litigious: how about

Clare Dbhag

or the old standby, Fannie Licker

Or goofy: Jolly Mangina

He saw beyond Clare;s outward beauty and viewed her soul.

Artist view of the “Soul” of Clare Bronfman.

New meeting place named for Society of Protectors.

What the hell does this mean?

What the hell does this mean? Maybe Mommy knows…And how she could dance…

Or in Trumpistic terms: “Lyin” Clare Bronfman and “Crooked” Keith Raniere.