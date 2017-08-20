Reader: Two faces of Clare Bronfman

Temple Kung Fool writes about Clare Bronfman:

2009; Clare still had some vestiges of humanity and decency. Soon Keith would train her to be a sociopath without heart or conscience.

She is described as a businesswoman extraordinaire.

Taken from Executive Success Programs Website

Clare Bronfman has been an active member of Executive Success Programs since 2002, and is now an integral part of the company’s Executive Board, overseeing much of its ongoing operations.

Comment – Clare is a trust fund child that could never earn a seat at the board room table in a real corporate environment.

Following a successful international career as an equestrian show jumper—she represented the United States at the championship level, ranking 80th in the world and 12th in the US—Clare turned her attention toward business development and management. Through her work with ESP and Keith Raniere, Clare has developed herself in the areas of law, corporate ethics and critical thinking—she currently manages several businesses ranging from real estate, to event management, to business consulting.

Comment – Other than suing innocent students or critics of ESP, what experience or training does Clare have in the areas of law, corporate ethics and critical thinking? All her experience comes from her training under Keith Raniere, a crazy cult like man child and sexual predator. Clare does not manage any real businesses outside NXIVM related companies and has no credible real world experience.

In line with a long-running family tradition, yet motivated by her own unique values, Clare is also heavily involved in various philanthropic endeavors. She has produced events for and consulted with various foundations including A Cappella Innovations, the World Ethical Foundations Consortium, and His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s public talk in Albany, New York.

Comment – All the events and foundations mentioned are founded by Keith Raniere; none of the organizations are ethical or forward anything other than Keith’s ego. Look up the Dalai Lama’s visit to Albany. The World Ethical Foundations Consortium is another shame organization created by Keith. https://cultnews.com/2009/03/dalai-lama-on-board-as-featured-guest-of-albany-cult-in-april/

In 2007, Clare, along with her sister Sara Bronfman and Keith Raniere founded the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, a non-profit organization promoting the evolution of humanity through ethics. In addition to being on the Executive Board and a regional executive with ESP, Clare also sits on the Board of the Ethical Science Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the ethical pursuit of science, technology and education.

Comment – More of the same nonsense regarding ethics and humanitarianism. Ask Clare to provide the scientific results of the Ethical Science Foundation. Once again Keith and his disciples paint a picture that sounds good but is totally baseless. All the people on the ESP Executive Board are students of the program; there is no true corporate governance and this would never fly in the real world.

Espians are mushrooms.

She follows Keith Raniere. Has he her best interest in mind? She think yes, most assuredly.

Clare Bronfman

Clare Bronfman is Vice President in charge of operations for Executive Success Programs.