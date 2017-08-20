Reader: Keith Raniere is a sex addict

A reader commented:

Sex Addict:

Keith Raniere is a total sex addict. Wake up people! You can pretend to deny it to the outside or each other but everyone knows it’s true. Anyone who has spent serious time in Keith’s circle knows it’s true.

He is gross. Are you all really going to go on pretending this isn’t happening? For what?

Is there any person who can rationally deny this when the following prominent NXIVM women haven’t had boyfriends in 5-10-20 years? How do you make that work in your mind?

Nancy Salzman

Karen Unterreiner

Pam Cafritz – obviously deceased, but lived with Keith and Marianna outwardly menage a trois since the early 2000’s

Barbara Jeske – same as Pam.

Marianna Fernandez

Lauren Salzman

Dawn Morrison

Barbara Bouchey – she has since left, saying Keith had a harem of 9+ women including the whole Executive Board at the time

Kathy Russell

Ivy Nevares

Loreta Garza

Monica Duran

Clare Bronfman

Camilla Fernandez

Daniela Padilla

Nicki Clyne

Allison Mack

That is 17 women. 17. That number does not include new recruits, or women who float in and out of the harem, bringing the average number of women in Keith’s harem to 25 or so at any one time.

Don’t you find that gross? How much time do you think it takes Keith Raniere every day to maintain this harem? A lot, don’t you think? Ask yourselves, how does Keith having sex with all these women help the world? How does this uphold justice and ethics?

While he’s spending all his time fucking women and obsessively texting and calling with them all to make sure he’s maintaining his control over them, what’s happening to the businesses?

Have any of you invested money? Or know someone who invested money? Or invested huge amounts of time? Or contacts and your name and reputation? Do you think Keith Raniere has a conscience about your investment? It doesn’t seem like it, does it?

This goes far beyond questions about the validness of monogamy. This is obsessive, addicted behavior, raising serious questions of intent. What kind of person lives their life like this? How is this time spent on sex and control a reflection of Keith Raniere’s actual values.

Think on this.