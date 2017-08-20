NXIVM removes Vanguard Week Videos for sale on Vimeo!

Less than 24 hours after Frank Report posted news that the public could buy videos of Vanguard Week for 2015 and 2016, NXIVM has withdrawn them from sale.

It is unclear why the company decided to remove them.

The videos were more than eight hours of talent shows during Vanguard Week in 2015 and 2016 – which featured the followers of Keith Raniere showcasing their “talents” for their master. Kind of a low-cost version of America’s Got Talent – only without any celebrity judges and without any talented performers.

Mr. Raniere has given himself the title of Vanguard.

Mr. Raniere also appears on stage and in the audience.

Vanguard Week is a 10 day celebration of Mr. Raniere’s nativity. Followers pay from $2,000 and up to attend the festivities at Silver Bay Resort on the shores of Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains.

Not only are the videos gone but even the trailers have been removed.

When you click on the link for Vanguard Week 2016 or Vanguard Week 2015



you see:

:

Fortunately a friend of Frank Report purchased the entire collection just after the glad tidings of their availability was posted:

Happily, she paid for and owns:

Wonder if Clare will offer to buy them back for a couple of million…