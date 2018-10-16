Reader responds to Pea’s comment that Keith is a ‘perfect man’

A recent satirical post about Keith Raniere’s biography caused Pea Onyu to comment as follows:

“Honestly this post is a disgrace. Look at it this way, Keith was a brain, an athlete, and had a great heart. He also has the soul of an artist. He is in fact the perfect man. The man of the future. He could do it all. Musician, scientist, problem solver, athlete. Precocious and exceptionally successful. Frank is just jealous that Keith is superior to him in every way. This is true envy, true jealousy, disguised as some sort of ill and unfunny humor.”

In reply to Pea Onyu, a reader raises a rather interesting point – which is that Keith has all but admitted in texts, what Frank Report readers have known for years, that Keith likely suffers from erectile dysfunction.

Here is what a reader calling himself or herself “ME” has to say in response to Pea Onyu.

By ME

Perfect man, huh? 🙂

He’s chubby, super short and has little rodent’s feet.

He smells too, with bad hygiene.

He also has erection problems, according to his own email.

The prosecutor released an email where Keith admits to his senior slave that he needs other junior slaves to act as “fuck toys” to help reduce the extra work she must endure to help make him ejaculate. He directly admits to having problems getting erections and ejaculating. LOL.

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Quote from Email (I capitalized the words “work hard”, for emphasis):

Keith Raniere: “I feel badly each time you have to WORK HARD for me to [orgasm]… I thought slaves could remove the burden…and I could get you fresh and not worn”.

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Pea… How can a perfect man be a flaccid, limp-dicked shorty with rodent’s feet?

That’s a little fatty clownboy, not a perfect man.

Pea, how can you copulate with a smelly, short, and flaccid man? What about the smell? What about those feet?

Does your father know that you sleep with a fat-hog-slob?

Good news: Keith will be home in around 15-30 years, so until then, maybe get a nice vibrator to help pass the time. 🙂

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While ME was not exactly polite, Me has raised a valid point. Pea, if your reading, please let us know with a fulsome response.

I also welcome other readers opinions about the wondrous Vanguard, scientist, mathematician, studly, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, liar, inventor, jailbird and ethicist.















