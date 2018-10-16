Susan Dones – in Defense of Kristin Kreuk

By Susan Dones

Frank, the Kristin Kreuk story line is getting old and where is your PROOF?

Frank, you have been accused of several serious crimes that if you don’t cut a deal with the FEDS, you are going to trial within the next six months. Don’t you want the FEDS to prove their case against you? Is speculation enough for them to convict you?

This Kristin Kreuk story line is the makings of a HALLOWEEN STORY because Frank, you are on a WITCH HUNT.

Stories like this are an attempt to SHIFT the blame onto people who were never involved in NXIVM’s criminal organization and takes the focus off those who are involved. Reporting in this type of manner is a classic NXIVM strategy and one of the publications referred to as Rag magazines.

Frank, you have been told by several Ex-NXIVM members that the theory you are attempting to prove never happened. It’s this kind of behavior that Ex-NXIVM members have stopped talking with you sharing information or even coming to the Frank Report. Frank, you continue to accuse innocent people of wrongdoing. There are many who have, so why not focus on them?

Frank, where is your proof that this woman, her friends in the story (other than Allison Mack) and Girls by Design ever recruited young girls into NXIVM? You have shown none.

Where is the proof (except Allison Mack) that they were involved in any illegal/immoral activities with NXIVM’s illegal enterprise?

Frank, you and your co-conspirators (most likely NXIVM trolls) are stringing some facts together in an ATTEMPT to make up something that you have not shown any proof happened.

SO, FRANK, WHERE’S IS YOUR PROOF and what is your beef with the woman?

I think you write about this woman, and your fictional story about her intent, because it gets you the most clicks on your blog. This storyline also gets you a lot of comments, but it’s mostly just people who are having arguments. Is this the motive behind you posting about this woman and this storyline?

Hanging on to this kind of story is why most EX-NX ’s have stopped talking with you. Now, you’re stuck with NXIVM trolls to give you (mis)information.

If you have real proof that GBD was recruiting young girls into NXIVM, show your proof or move on. Where are the enrollments? Where are the outraged parents saying this woman enrolled her child into being a sex-slave to Raniere?

Here are the facts as known:

• Was she in NXIVM? – yes, we all know that to be true

• Were all the people in the story a part of NXIVM? – yes, that is known to be true

• Was GBD a NXIVM plot to bring in young girls? – This you have not proved EVER

• GBD was in the making before any of these women took a NXIVM course – that is a fact

Did NXIVM attempt to take advantage of this woman for recruitment?- yes.

• Fact is, NXIVM tried to use everyone who walked through their doors to recruit people. NXIVM had an ‘enroll three people’ into the same course and get yours free, or within three months; you’d get a refund of the price you paid. This was only for the 5 or 16 day course. If a person thought the course was good for them, of course, they would tell their friends.

• Fact is, people could become salespeople for NXIVM enrollments and make money enrolling others.

• Fact is, most people never saw or were part of the NXIVM criminal enterprise.

People like myself, and Kristin Kreuk, thought we were in a training program that improved lives.’

• Fact is, the training did improve people’s lives, The 16-day course helped me. I have people who even now tell me they were glad they took the basic training. Why do you think people stuck around? It wasn’t to be part of a criminal enterprise; we saw improvements in our lives and those that took the basic coursework.

• Fact is, the Cult aspect of NXIVM and the criminal/immoral enterprise was very well hidden and protected by Raniere and his inner circle. Raniere is a mastermind at hiding his illegal/immoral behavior.

Is she famous? – You have to define famous. To this day, I don’t see her on any of the actors’ magazines or TV show interviewing like many of whom I would call a famous actor doing. During her time with NXIVM, only those who watched Smallville knew of her as an actor before NXIVM made a big deal about it.

NXIVM was good at making certain people “a big deal.” Is she to blame for doing horrible things because she is an actor? –no.

NXIVM made many people a “big deal” — actors, certain business people, those with positions in government, ex-president’s sons, daughters – people like the Bronfman sisters and anyone they could use as a showcase.

Isn’t this what all companies that depend on sales do to enhance their income streams? You do it all the time with how many people come to your blog and from what countries. You even say things such as “as a highly reliable individual, who has provided me with” this information.

Frank, you did it in this storyline with “Here are some comments and links sent by a reader, followed by my thoughts on the topic.” You even call her the “most famous member.” Well, that’s just your opinion, and a way to sensationalize your theory in an attempt to SELL it to your readers.

Enrollment in itself isn’t illegal or immoral when you think you’re enrolling for a training course. What Allison Mack, Lauren/Nancy Salzman, Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman and some others were enrolling into was much different than taking or supporting what you think is a good self-help program.

What media outlet reports on her besides THE FRANK REPORT? Frank, you are the one pointing to a PLOT you have not proven nor have you given us any factual proof to back up your story. Is it too bad not all your readers understand the facts you string together don’t make this woman into the person you keep accusing her of being.

There were over 7,500 people who took NXIVM related course. Were they all involved with criminal activities?

• Fact – No

Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack, when both were in NXIVM. Mack is forbidden to associate with past and present members of NXIVM without her attorneys present, as a condition of her bail. Since her attorneys are in New York City - it effectively bars reunion with most of her old friends, pals, and slaves.

Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack

If she was involved in something shady, don’t you think NXIVM would have held that over her head as collateral so she couldn’t leave? It’s how they entrapped their goons in the first place. They are attempting to get this kind of collateral over anyone and were doing it long before DOS. NXIVM encouraged people to not pay your taxes, bring some cash across the border, hack into people’s computers. Not everyone became a goon for them. Once NXIVM had their collateral, they had them hooked, and they could never leave.

I left when I found out about Keith Raniere’s crimes and immoral behavior. Raniere was sleeping with multiple women, and he and his gal pals had the plot to manipulate women into doing this. NXIVM Criminal Enterprise (NCE) was not paying taxes and was trying to get others not to pay theirs. NCE brought large amounts of cash across the Mexican border and not claiming it as income. What do you do with that much cash? – you have to launder it. At the time I left, DOS wasn’t happening.

When I left in 2009, I shut my center down, told as many people who would listen to me about what I found out, and talked to the authorities. What did that get me? I got sued by NXIVM, the authorities did nothing, and NXIVM held communities’ meetings attempting to hatch the same kind of plot you’re doing with this woman.

NXIVM got a certain amount of people to believe that I was a bad person and was lying about what I found out. They shifted the blame to me in order to make themselves look good. Frank, you used the same game theory NXIVM is using by trying to make it look as if this woman has done something bad. She is not obligated to say anything other than what she has said. Knowing what NXIVM was doing with people who left and spoke out about them, I don’t blame her for not saying anything, if she did know anything.

Because so many people who were actually a part of NXIVM no longer talk with you, one has to wonder if your being fed information from NXIVM trolls? Do you keep repeating this storyline for clicks on your blog? To date, you have not shown any proof this woman is guilty of anything other than being a part of a program she thought was a good thing.

Those who stayed with NXIVM after things were exposed, bought NXIVM’s stories about how it was other people attempting to harm NXIVM and what they were saying was lies.

Frank, you are attempting the same game by stringing some facts together and make it a reality. The fact you are putting your facts into a YAHTZEE CUP, shaking it up and pouring out a story does not make it REALITY; This story line is old and is just plain fiction.

A journalist would not write such a story without “fact checking” their story with people who know the REAL FACTS.

Frank, you not acting like a real journalist, too many people have told you what your attempting to put together is not REALITY.