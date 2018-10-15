Raniere having trouble at MDC; headaches, slip and fall, vision problems plague world’s smartest man

Well, the latest report about our favorite federal prisoner – Keith Alan Raniere AKA Federal Prisoner 57005-177 – suggests that things are not going all that well for the self-proclaimed smartest man in the world who is now incarcerated, while he awaits trial, at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn NY.

To begin with, his new prison-issued glasses are apparently not the exact prescription he needs – which he claims is giving him bad headaches. So, he’s been off to the MDC Medical Unit on a regular basis lately and trying to get a new pair of glasses and some pain medication.

Thus far, all he’s gotten are a couple of aspirin for each such visit.

Keith Raniere has worn glasses since before he started NXIVM in 1998 – despite his claim that all illnesses and physical defects could be cured by NXIVM tech. A woman close to him told me she once asked him if he could cure his own vision problem, and he responded that he easily could, only he so was busy solving the problems of the world and saving the mission that he could not find the time…But now, of course, he has all the time in the world.

I always thought it was odd that he and Nancy Salzman both wear glasses – especially since his “Tech” has supposedly cured breast cancer, dandruff, flat feet, Tourette’s syndrome, ulcers, and a host of other diseases.

C’mon, Vanguard, how hard can it be to cure hyperopia (far-sightedness), myopia (near-sightedness), and strabismus (cross-eyedness)? Especially for someone who is fully integrated!

But, in any event, vision problems and headaches are not all that ails the little fella.

Nope, he’s still feeling very blue – and has supposedly become very withdrawn and is no longer talking non-stop. While that’s been a welcome relief to everyone else in his current unit, it’s also an indication that he’s starting to understand that he’s not going to be getting out of prison any time soon, if at all.

Nancy Salzman also wears glasses, but, if rumors are true that she’s flipping, then she’s obviously seeing more clearly than she has in years.

Vanguard has now been incarcerated at MDC for more than 6 months (As the old saying goes, “Time flies during periods of joy” or something like that). And even if his trial actually starts, as currently scheduled, on March 18, 2019, he still has another 5 months to go before that happens.

Most people who are familiar with the case – and the various ongoing investigations – think the trial probably won’t start for at least another year.

The only “good news” for The Vanguard is that he’ll finally be going to back to his original unit sometime next week. Seems like all those nasty little mites – or at least most of them – have finally been eliminated.





Keith Alan Raniere AKA The Vanguard suffers from strabismus [cross-eyed].

Meanwhile, Keith had another slip-and-fall incident. Not quite sure if this happened while he was exercising or practicing his judo moves but he did, in fact, fall down again and bruise himself. At least that’s the story he’s told everyone who asked about his newest series of bruises.





So, the Vanguard is not having an easy time of it – and is reportedly very upset about the recent rumors that some members of his inner-circle are starting to cut deals. Wait until he finds out just how many names are on that list – and what they’ve agreed to testify about.

Things just can’t get much worse for The Vanguard – or can they?

It is unfortunate and in no way funny that people such as our Vanguard have vision problems. And it seems unnecessarily cruel to deprive prisoners of the right – if they have the money – to purchase eye glasses – or have someone buy them for them – from outside. However, there have been some inspirational figures who have succeeded despite having poor [or no] eyesight. One of these is Helen Keller, who Keith has quoted on some of his old web pages. Another one – although I don’t think he has ever quoted him – is Mr. Magoo.