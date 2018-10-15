Reader: ‘Kristin Kreuk’s Girls by Design was absolutely NXIVM!’

Please note that the interest in Kristin Kreuk continues. I think it is not merely because she is one of the best known NXIVM members, but because, unlike many others, her position and role in NXIVM is vague and unclear. Here are some comments and links sent by a reader, followed by my own thoughts on the topic.

A Reader writes:

“Girls by Designs was absolutely NXIVM. Kristin Kreuk, Kendra Voth, [name redacted], Tabatha Chapman and others were all involved with NXIVM. They did a weekend retreat for teen girls.”

“Kreuk, Voth and [name redacted] were there. Here are some clips of Kristin Kreuk being weird and culty.”

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KHyg8r2zy6Q

Kristin Kreuk talking to teenage girls about “change” and how to “inspire change.”https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=518m0SPlNTE

The description of the video reads: “This weekend was sooo much fun and an amazing experience. I made this video to capture some of the special moments. I was a little limited on pictures but I made it work. Sorry for when the videos are sideways. Anyways I hope you enjoy this because this weekend was one of the best i’ve ever had!! Thank you Girls By Design and Time Out Retreat!! Special Thanks to Kristin Kreuk!!”

In the video below, Kristin Kreuk reads to teen girls a quote from Buckminster Fuller, an architect and scientist, who popularized the geodesic dome and was the second world president of Mensa, the high IQ society, and a likely hero of Keith Raniere’s: “I live on Earth at present, and I don’t know what I am. I know that I am not a category. I am not a thing — a noun. I seem to be a verb, an evolutionary process – an integral function of the universe.”

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hjfaP4QnV_k

The description of the next video reads, “Highlights from “Time Out For Teens” – a ‘special’ retreat for teen girls that took place on March 7th, 2009 at Warner Springs Ranch and was co-produced by Girls By Design (Kristin Kreuk & Kendra Voth) and Time Out Retreat (name redacted). For info on upcoming retreats, you can always click on www.timeoutretreat.com and www.girlsbydesign.com.”

Kristin Kreuk speaks to a group of teen girls looking to learn more from her and perchance her mentor.

Kristin Kreuk spent a lot of time during her heyday with NXIVM in outreach with teen girls. Was it an innocent desire to mentor teen girls? Or was she covertly recruiting for NXIVM or, worse, grooming girls by design for her master Keith Raniere’s boudoir? She almost certainly had to be aware of Raniere’s teaching that society imposes artificial and improper age of consent rules on teen girls. Everyone in NXIVM who took Level 2 intensives knew that. Kruek was a Yellow Sash with Two Stripes – so she was far more than a student, she was a serious coach for NXIVM.

“Kreuk is still in contact with [name redacted] by the way. “Minimal contact” my ass,” our readers tells us.

Here is Kristin Kreuk & Kendra Voth with Thailand Girl Guides

Kristin and Kendra even went to meet girls from Thailand - a country where the age of consent is 15.

Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack, when both were in NXIVM. Mack is forbidden to associate with past and present members of NXIVM without her attorneys present, as a condition of her bail. Since her attorneys are in New York City - it effectively bars reunion with most of her old friends, pals, and slaves.

Kristin Kreuk, with her most famous NXIVM recruit – actress and now alleged sex trafficker, Allison Mack. Kreuk says she left in 2013, though others say it was 2015 or later. Mack stayed in NXIVM and faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted for her allegedly illegal role in the cult that blackmails and brands women.

At the same time she was reaching out to teen girls, Kristin Kreuk was reaching out to college students with a survey hosted on NXIVM High-Rank Karen Unterreiner’s website, etholutions.com, and made a live performance under Keith Raniere’s banner.

Kristin Kreuk plays a brave lawyer on the Canadian taxpayer funded TV show Burden of Truth. Her character risks her career to protect young women.

On taxpayer-funded Canadian TV, Kristin Kreuk plays a brave lawyer who risks her career to protect young women.

From left: Kristin Kreuk, Suzanne Gomez (her CW Publicist), Kendra Voth (who she met on CW Network show Smallville) and Rose Bhura. Kristin Kreuk and Rose Bhura did a short film together called “Blink” in which several NXIVM members were involved, including Kreuk, Bhura, Mark Hildreth and Tony Dean Smith.

Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack on Necker Island in 2010 at a secretive Nxivm gathering.

Krsitin Kreuk and Allison Mack went to Necker Island on a NXIVM retreat in 2010. Only top NXIVM members were invited.

Were these high-level Nxivm leaders plotting criminal activities of just partying and having a grand time on Sara Bronfman's dime?

Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack embrace a man in the middle … wait that’s no man — isn’t that Alex Betancourt?

Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Sara Bronfman at Necker Island.

Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Sara Bronfman emptied a few glasses at a Necker Island NXIVM retreat.

She may not have witnessed anything nefarious during her time with NXIVM, but Kristin Kreuk witnessed a whole lotta love during her time with NXIVM.***

It may be true that the actress’ role in NXIVM is, just as she says – perfectly innocent – and, as some of her defenders say, she has no obligation to speak out against the group. On the other hand, it was a major part of her life for some 7 years. It might be wise for her to be forthcoming and tell her fans more about her experiences – the good, the bad and the ugly [Raniere].

Her silence makes her look suspicious. Perhaps if she wasn’t such a virtue signaller – taking on causes quite remote from her and equally safe – people might be more tolerant of her silence on her role in NXIVM. If it was innocent – if Kristin Kreuk attended intensives and maybe allowed her name and image and fame be used to recruit people into something she believed then to be really good – what harm would there be for her to explain what she did and how she found out about the certain elements of the cult that prompted her to leave?

On the other hand, if the truth is that she knew about the seedy, shady, possibly illegal aspects of NXIVM and the moral turpitude of its leader and continued to stay, then there is every reason for her to remain silent – on the fundamental right against self-incrimination and self-degradation.

Her clear public record with the cult plus her silence will militate against her in the long run – though she may believe that she can hide under the radar and let this pass. It is shortsighted.

No one has any doubts about Sarah Edmondson, for instance. She was in the cult. She recruited big time. But she spoke out, she rebelled and helped to expose the cult’s underbelly. Same with Barbara Bouchey, Marc Vicente, Kristin Keeffe, and others.

But with Kruek and some others, such as Mark Hildreth and Grace Park, their silence is puzzling. One is disinclined to write it off as simple cowardice. One can argue that “it is better to remain silent and be thought complicit then to speak out and remove all doubt.” There could be a very good reason for Kreuk remaining silent. She may have participated in numerous illegal and morally disturbing activities – things she is now ashamed of – and then got out and is simply hoping that her silence will ultimately protect her. It may. It depends in the end on just how much she really did and to whom.