Updating Raniere’s bio – as found on his old website, Keithraniere.com

A lot has happened to Keith Raniere in the last year. His bio, which for so long graced his website, www.keithraniere.com, needs updating. Working with the original, I found that I only needed to add a few words here and there to bring it up to date and improve its accuracy.

The original bio is in regular typeface [and my additions are in brackets and bold]. I ask my readers to kindly submit any suggestions for improvements on his bio since, like Keith, I strive to be accurate and authentic.

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Keith Raniere bio:

Scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author Keith Raniere has devoted his life to studying the human psychodynamic and developing new tools for human empowerment, expression and ethics [and branding women].

From early childhood, he demonstrated astounding gifts, [foremost of which was his amazing ability to lie] which were nurtured by his parents and subsequent mentors. By the age of one, he could construct full sentences and questions [he could also change his own diaper]; he was able to read by the age of two [something he kept secret from everyone including his parents]. An autodidact, [a what?] he directed his learning abilities to learning itself, [and he also had nothing to fear but fear itself] studying its science and art in order to find optimized learning strategies and methodologies [and how to express himself in almost perfect word salad].

Applying this skill to athletics, Keith Raniere excelled in judo and was an East Coast Judo Champion at age eleven [along with hundreds of other little boys who also had their parents take them to compete in the little boy category at the amateur tournament]. He also excelled [by his own self-acclamation] in numerous other sports including volleyball, tennis, table tennis, diving, softball, cycling, and skiing. [and raping underage girls when he became older] By the age of twelve, he taught himself to play piano at the concert level [though he never played a single concert]; his passion and aptitude for music would inspire him to master many other musical instruments [which because of his extreme modesty, nobody ever heard him play.] He taught himself high school mathematics in nineteen hours at the age of twelve [timing himself with the stopwatch he would later use to time his speed in tying the New York State record for running 100 meters]; only one year later, he was proficient in third-year college mathematics [which nobody knew about until years later] and was a professional computer programmer [even before there were computers].

Keith Raniere entered Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) at age sixteen [or maybe later]. From his first semester onward, he began taking Ph.D. level mathematics courses, [he said] ultimately taking most of the graduate-level physics and mathematics courses available at the time [yet he almost flunked many of those courses and left with a 2.26 GPA]. Upon graduating, he became RPI’s first triple major, [he said] earning degrees in mathematics, biology and physics, with minors in philosophy and psychology, and an expertise in computer science [He was a whale of a student.]

Noted as one of the world’s top three problem solvers [by a study he himself created], Keith Raniere was honored in 1989 by the Guinness Book of World Records in the category of highest IQ [That same year Guinness retired the category because the IQ test he took was unreliable and unverifiable since it was, after all, a take-home IQ test]. He has an estimated problem-solving rarity of one in 425,000,000 with respect to the general population. [and this fancy figure, I kid you not, comes from his own study. It was Keith himself who did the estimating of his own problem-solving rarity, which is only right, for who else would be smart enough to estimate his genius? He’s got us there!] He has intellectual patents pending in the areas of human potential and ethics, [Don’t forget his patent on how to determine whether a Luciferian can be cured] expression, voice [he’s a lousy singer] and musical training, athletic performance [he is one of the softest athletes you’ll ever meet], commerce [he blew through tens of millions of Bronfman money], education and learning, information processing and human modeling [none of these patents are in use by anyone on the planet.] He also holds several technological patents on computer inventions [for which he was fined more than $1 million in Texas federal court for lying about owning those patents] and a sleep guidance system [which is something anyone would want – Keith guiding their sleep].

As an entrepreneur, Keith Raniere transformed a five-person organization into a corporation of nearly 400,000 in a mere two years. His company, Consumers’ Buyline, Inc., was responsible for an estimated one billion dollars in product and service sales in its second full year of business and was featured on the American Spotlight [It was also featured in investigations and lawsuits by more than 20 Attorneys General in different states and by its third full year, it was headed toward ultimately closing down, leaving tens of thousands of people stiffed on commissions and products]. A millionaire at the age of thirty, Keith Raniere was worth $50 million only two years later [And 25 years later, at the time of his arrest, he claimed zero assets and zero income.]

In 1998, Keith Raniere founded Executive Success Programs, Inc. with [his co-defendant] Nancy Salzman, one of the world’s top trainers in the field of [increasing her own] human potential. The company advances [Keith’s personal] human potential and [shady] ethics through personal and professional [anti] development programs, corporate [fleecing] trainings, and a comprehensive personal and professional coaching program [geared toward enslaving followers]. At the heart of the company is Rational Inquiry®, Keith Raniere’s revolutionary patent-[rejected] pending technology designed to enhance [Keith’s] performance in virtually every field of [ripping off and destroying his followers.]

Keith Raniere’s vision for [hating] humanity and [negating] human potential – [which is a vision which if followed is utterly destructive to all human beings other than himself] – led him to found various other [rip off] companies in the following years. In Spring 2003, he founded NXIVM Corporation, a seminal company for various other endeavors involving the creation of community-building spaces housing athletic, spa, and health and wellness facilities [none of which ever were built]. He is the conceptual founder of Jness, a company started five years later to promote the furtherance and empowerment of [Raniere over] women throughout the world [or at least wherever he could fuck them literally and figuratively]. Late in 2006, he founded Rainbow Cultural Garden, a revolutionary[anti] child development program [teaching children to be sociopaths and to babble under the guise of] promoting children’s cultural, linguistic, emotional, physical and problem-solving potential. During 2007, Keith Raniere founded A Cappella Innovations, a non-profit organization seeking to [recruit college students, especially female, under the guise of seeking to] advance music, the arts, expression, and humanity through the a cappella genre. That same year he created Ultima® and with colleague and co-author [sex slave] Ivy Nevares now implements the program through her company, Nataraja. Ultima® is a multidisciplinary program designed for the advancement of human expression [that nobody ever bothered to learn].

Since July 2005, Keith Raniere and Ivy Nevares have been special contributors to the scientific journal Conocimiento, a biweekly [little read] publication [supposedly] serving the academic, business and scientific community of the greater metropolitan area of Monterrey, Mexico. A special edition was dedicated entirely to Keith Raniere and his [bogus] literary creations with Ivy Nevares. In August 2008, the authors published their first book—Odin and the Sphinx—the first in a series of collections of their articles. [The book was paid for by Clare Bronfman and sold almost zero copies] The following year they, [using more Bronfman money] published the second book in the collection, The Sphinx and Thelxiepeia [which again nobody purchased, largely because it was unreadable and on a boring topic – The Sphinx and Thelxiepeia? Who wants to read about Thelxiepeia?]. Their third book in the series is forthcoming [but 10 years later and with Raniere in jail, don’t hold your breath].

In 2007, Keith Raniere conceptualized the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, a private, not-for-profit foundation supporting endeavors that promote [pretending to be] embracing humanity, developing ethics [that feature lying and suing enemies as highly ethical], and moving humankind towards a more noble civilization [by conducting human fright experiments]. In August 2008, he conceptualized the World Ethical Foundations Consortium (WEFC), a non-profit initiative dedicated to [pretending to be] building a compassionate, ethical humanity [of which he knows nothing about.] The WEFC—supported by the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation—hosted its first major public event [which about 25 people attended] in the New York State Capital Region in April 2009. During the event, Keith Raniere introduced Human Essentials®, a comprehensive program for [pretending to be] developing compassionate ethics and global communities [which never went anywhere for the simple reason that he did not practice compassionate ethics]. Because of this initiative [and about $1 million of Bronfman money], His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama—Tibet’s head of state and spiritual leader—scheduled a public address, on Compassionate Ethics in Difficult Times, on May 6, 2009 in Keith Raniere’s home district of Albany, New York. [During that address, the Dalai Lama asked the media to investigate Raniere.]

More recently, in September 2008, Keith Raniere conceptualized In Lak’ Ech—a civil non-violence movement in Mexico—after having met with a group of concerned citizens native to that country. [A little later he sought to lure two of his old girlfriends to Mexico to have them falsely imprisoned and raped]. This movement seeks to transform the violence gripping the social fabric of Latin America through active, non-violent protest and compassion. [His effort to lure women to Mexico to imprison them sought to transform two of his critics into ex-critics permanently]

[More recently still, Keith Raniere began branding women with his initials on their pubic region – which, unfortunately for him, led to an investigation and his arrest by the FBI in March 2018. He is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY awaiting trial on sex trafficking, forced labor and racketeering charges.

[The scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author Keith Raniere – who devoted the first part of his life to studying the human psychodynamic and developing new tools for human empowerment, expression and ethics – can expect to spend the rest of his life in prison where he can ply his ethics and compassionate talents with those who are much like him – his fellow prisoners.]