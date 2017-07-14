Reader: responds to Monte Blu – “I got away, you can also”

I don’t know if Monte Blu is true or not.

But I am going to tell you my story. I was 18 and on my birthday I had sex with him. Nothing illegal. He told me I would have his child. He was 50.

After three months of sex, he stopped. He said I was too fat. People would think I was slender but he said I was too fat.

He also told me I could not have sex with any other men even though he never had sex with me anymore.

Sometimes, I’ve became in need of fun. Or sex or just love.

Never, in a million years, did I imagine when I had sex with him and that I began working for him, I would not be allowed to engage in sex acts with other men.

He was having loads of fun and I was alone with my eccentric family of fifteen or so women.

He’s been doing this for years. It’s all he likes to do. It’s his favorite pastime.

When I asked Nancy Salzman about this, she said I was mistaken. I said it’s okay for him to do this, why can’t I? I said it was not fair. She said it was “my issue.”

I didn’t want to be imprisoned like Daniela Fernandez. And I didn’t need any more EMs.

So. I left and went back home. Since then, I’ve dated men.

After seeing Keith, every other man looked nice and not manipulative.

When I was there, I watched women who would wait for him, though for some they waited 15 years to be married and bear him the child that will save the world which never happened, of course, and which never will happen.

Women who are now 40 with 1000 or less calorie diet, and menopause set in. I will never forget Pam Cafritz, counting calories and going out to run when she was exhausted because she had to be “Keith’s legs.”

And I saw him eating food whenever he wanted.

I don’t know if you are real Monte Blu, but if you are real, I got away and you can also.

A woman purports to have left Keith Raniere. But can you leave him too?

Is it fair to say a woman who leaves Keith Raniere has escaped or merely broke up.

Is it fair to say a woman who leaves Keith Raniere has escaped or merely broke up?